Gophers hire 2 coordinators: Corey Hetherman on defense and Bob Ligashesky on special teams

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota hired former Rutgers linebackers coach Corey Hetherman as defensive coordinator and former Syracuse special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky for the same job, filling two high-profile vacancies on coach P.J. Fleck’s staff.

The Gophers made the announcement on Monday. Hetherman will also serve as linebackers coach, after two seasons in that role at Rutgers. He was the defensive coordinator at James Madison from 2019 until 2021, when he won the American Football Coaches Association’s FCS Assistant Coach of the Year award.

Hetherman was also previously the defensive coordinator for three seasons at Maine. He replaces Joe Rossi, who departed after five-plus seasons at Minnesota for the same job with Michigan State.

Ligashesky replaces Rob Wenger, who had been with the Gophers since Fleck arrived in 2017.

Ligashesky spent the past two years at Syracuse, after stops at six other FBS programs including five seasons as special teams coordinator at Illinois (2016 to 2020). He coached 12 years for seven teams in the NFL, including more than eight as a special teams coordinator. Ligashesky and Fleck were assistants together with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

