Gonzaga’s sister act of Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong propels Zags into Sweet 16

The Gonzaga duo of twin sisters Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong is a big reason why the Zags find themselves in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2015. The duo arrived at Gonzaga in 2019 and could have left after last season. But the chance to start together and the possibility of Gonzaga having one of its strongest teams led the pair to return for a final year. The reward has been a West Coast Conference regular-season title, a program record for wins and now a matchup with top-seeded Texas in the Portland 4 Regional semifinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.