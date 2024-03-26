Gonzaga uses hot shooting to reach Sweet 16 for first time since 2015 topping Utah 77-66

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kayleigh Truong scored 21 points, Yvonne Ejim added 17 points and 13 rebounds, and fourth-seeded Gonzaga advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time in nearly a decade beating No. 5 seed Utah 77-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Zags used a barrage of 3-point shooting in the second and third quarters to overcome an early deficit and advanced to their first regional semifinal since 2015. Gonzaga won its 36th consecutive game at home and will face top-seeded Texas in the Portland 4 Regional semifinal on Friday in Portland, Oregon. Alissa Pili led Utah with 35 points, her fifth 30-point game of the season, in her final game for the Utes.

