Golf is starting to see double. Identical twins from Japan, Denmark and Germany are competing

Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard are identical twins with nearly identical records. Now the Danish twins will be playing the PGA Tour next year. It’s not unusual these days for fans to be seeing double. The Hojgaard twins are the most accomplished. The PGA Tour already had Texas twins Pierceson and Parker Coody with cards this year. Chisato and Akie Iwai have three wins each on the Japan LPGA. And then there’s identical twins Jeremy and Yannik Paul of Germany. Jeremy earned a PGA Tour card for 2025 through the Korn Ferry Tour. Yannik has a chance of playing in Europe.

