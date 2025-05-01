Golden Knights visit the Wild with 3-2 series lead

Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (45-30-7, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -166, Wild +140; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 3-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 3-2 lead in the series. The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Golden Knights won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

Minnesota is 45-30-7 overall and 23-17-3 at home. The Wild have a 42-3-4 record when scoring at least three goals.

Vegas has gone 22-14-7 in road games and 50-22-10 overall. The Golden Knights have conceded 214 goals while scoring 274 for a +60 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Boldy has 27 goals and 46 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Eichel has 28 goals and 66 assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has scored four goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.7 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.