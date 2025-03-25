Golden Knights take win streak into matchup against the Wild

Vegas Golden Knights (42-20-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (40-26-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -186, Wild +154; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights will attempt to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota has an 18-15-2 record in home games and a 40-26-5 record overall. The Wild have a 35-3-2 record in games they score at least three goals.

Vegas has a 15-13-5 record in road games and a 42-20-8 record overall. The Golden Knights have an 18-10-1 record in games their opponents commit more penalties.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Golden Knights won the previous matchup 4-1. Pavel Dorofeyev scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has 22 goals and 32 assists for the Wild. Mats Zuccarello has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Tomas Hertl has 31 goals and 28 assists for the Golden Knights. Dorofeyev has scored six goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Golden Knights: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.