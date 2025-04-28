Girard and Levis score, Schroeder has 33 saves as Sirens beat Frost 2-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Taylor Girard scored her first goal for New York, Paetyn Levis added an empty-net goal and Corinne Schroeder had 33 saves to help the Sirens beat the Minnesota Frost 2-0 on Sunday.

Schroeder, who has not allowed a goal in 128 minutes, 33 seconds, has recorded back-to-back shutouts.

Girard, acquired via trade with Boston in January, came up with a loose puck near center ice, raced toward the net and beat goaltender Maddie Rooney to give the Sirens a 1-0 lead with 8:53 left in the second period.

Levis scored a power-play goal with 7.8 seconds remaining.

Minnesota outshot New York 33-21.

Takeaways

Sirens: Already eliminated from playoff contention, New York has won three games in a row and has a foundational piece in Schroeder, whose 530 saves this season are second most in the PWHL

Frost: Minnesota has 38 points, four back of Ottawa for the fourth and final playoff spot with two games remaining.

Key moment

Schroeder withstood an early onslaught by the Frost, who fired off 17 shots in the game’s first 10-plus minutes.

Key stat

The Sirens have won four games in a row against the Frost.

Up next

The Sirens visit Toronto on Tuesday and the Frost travels to Ottawa to take on the Charge on Wednesday in a must-win game for Minnesota.

