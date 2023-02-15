Gio Urshela goes to arbitration with Los Angeles Angels

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Infielder Gio Ureshela went to salary arbitration with the Los Angeles Angels, asking for $10 million rather than the team’s $8.4 million offer. The 31-year-old hit .285 with 13 homers and 64 RBIs last season for Minnesota, which traded him to the Angels on Nov. 18 for minor league right-hander Alejandro Hidalgo. Urshela earned $6.55 million. Urshela is primarily a third baseman. He has a .275 batting average with 62 homers and 256 RBIs in parts of seven seasons with Cleveland, Toronto, the New York Yankees and the Twins. He is eligible for free agency after this year’s World Series.

