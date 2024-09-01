Gillman runs for 2 TDS, Morrison makes 3 FGs to help Montana beat Missouri State 29-24

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Eli Gillman ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns and Montana held off Missouri State for a 29-24 victory in the season opener for both teams. Jmariyae Robinson’s 7-yard touchdown run capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that pulled Missouri State to 26-24 with 4:43 to play. Montana’s Ty Morrison made his third field goal of the game — a 38-yarder— to cap the scoring with 1:38 left. Back-to-back sacks deep inside Missouri State territory on the Bears’ final possession sealed it for the FCS third-ranked Grizzlies.

