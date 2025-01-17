Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder make another statement with blowout of Cavs in a matchup of NBA’s best

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made his latest statement in an MVP-worthy season with another 40-point performance Thursday night. He was more excited about the one his Oklahoma City Thunder made with a nationally televised blowout of the Cleveland Cavaliers in a matchup of the NBA’s best. The 6-foot-6 Gilgeous-Alexander had 40 points and eight assists in three quarters as the Western Conference-leading Thunder rolled past the East-leading Cavaliers 134-114. The runner-up for the NBA MVP award last season averages 31.6 points for a Thunder team that is tied for the league’s best record.

