Giants will look for their first win of the season at home against the Bengals on Sunday night

The New York Giants will try to win for the first time at home this season when they play host to the struggling Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. New York played a dismal game at MetLife Stadium in losing to the undefeated Minnesota Vikings to start the season, and it dropped a Thursday night game to Dallas in Week 3. The Bengals are a puzzling team. They have a potent offense with Joe Burrow and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Their defense has struggled.

