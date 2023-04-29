Giants take center Schmitz in second round of NFL draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After losing two centers to free agency, the New York Giants drafted center John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night. Starter Jon Feliciano signed with the San Francisco 49ers and backup Nick Gates went to Washington after free agency opened in March. While the Giants have 14 offensive linemen on their roster and said they were confident one could play center, they opted to take Schmitz, who played five seasons with the Golden Gophers, starting his final 35 games. The selection was surprising because the Giants needed a deep-threat wide receiver.

