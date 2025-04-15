Giants slug 3 homers and continue fast start with a 10-4 win over Phillies

By DAN GELSTON The Associated Press
Philadelphia Phillies' Trea Turner, left, comes in to score as San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp, right, looks on during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris Szagola]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames and Mike Yastrzemski homered, and Tyler Fitzgerald also went deep, doubled and tripled to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 10-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night.

The Giants took two of three over the weekend from the Yankees and added a win against the defending NL East champions. Only San Diego (13-3) was off to a better start than the Giants (11-4) entering Monday.

Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies.

Giants reliever Erik Miller came within inches of allowing a three-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the seventh only for the ball to land just foul in left. Miller struck out Realmuto looking, preserving an 8-4 lead.

Landen Roupp (1-1) struck out eight and allowed four runs in five innings as the Giants won for the fourth time in five games.

Roupp gave up three runs in the first inning — an early win for the Phillies’ tepid offense after they scored six runs total over the last four games.

Taijuan Walker (1-1) couldn’t hold the lead. Fitzgerald hit a three-run shot off Walker into the left field seats and Adames atoned for getting picked off first an inning earlier with a solo shot for a 6-3 lead.

Walker also was charged with a throwing error that affected his final line of six runs, four earned, with five strikeouts in five innings.

Yastrzemski added a two-run homer in the seventh and an RBI double in the ninth.

Key moments

Trailing 6-3, the Phillies had runners on second and third and no outs against Roupp in the fourth. Roupp retired the next three batters without allowing a run. Down 6-4 in the sixth, the Phillies wasted a Max Kepler’s leadoff double, leaving him stranded at third.

Key stat

Phillies manager Rob Thomson benched Brandon Marsh, who’s in an 0-for-26 slump. Johan Rojas replaced him and struck out three times, including one time each during the rally-killing fourth and sixth innings.

Up next

The Giants send RHP Justin Verlander (0-0, 6.92 ERA) to the mound in search of career win No. 263 against Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA).

