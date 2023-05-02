Giants release former Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez

HOUSTON (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have released former New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez. Sánchez signed a minor league deal in March and had a May 1 opt-out clause in his contract. The 30-year-old Sánchez hadn’t appeared with the Giants this season, instead playing for Triple-A Sacramento. He struggled there, hitting .164 with no homers and eight RBIs. Sánchez was a two-time All-Star during his seven years with the Yankees.

