Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is booed in his first game since ACL injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones didn’t have the return from ACL surgery he wanted. After working for more than nine months to recover, Jones was booed by fans a during a 28-6 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. He threw two interceptions including a pick-6 on swing pass that Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel caught with one hand before walking into the end zone. Jones finshed 22 of 42 for 186 yards and said he didn’t play well enough. The 27-year-old said it was frustating and disappointing and he needs to do much better.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.