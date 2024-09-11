Giants QB Daniel Jones ignoring the boos after poor start in opener

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Being booed is nothing new for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It’s what happens when playing for struggling teams in New York, especially when the team used a high draft pick to try to turn around the franchise. The only exception was in 2022 when the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 had a career season and helped new coach Brian Daboll get the Giants to the playoffs. It led to a four-year, $160 million contract, but things haven’t been great since.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.