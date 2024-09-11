Giants QB Daniel Jones ignoring the boos after poor start in opener

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) jogs off the field after throwing an interception during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Being booed is nothing new for New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. It’s what happens when playing for struggling teams in New York, especially when the team used a high draft pick to try to turn around the franchise. The only exception was in 2022 when the No. 6 overall pick in  2019 had a career season and helped new coach Brian Daboll get the Giants to the playoffs. It led to a four-year, $160 million contract, but things haven’t been great since.

