Giants promote J.P. Martinez to the team’s pitching coach

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have promoted J.P. Martinez to the team’s pitching coach. The Giants announced Friday that Martinez will replace Bryan Price, who stepped down after one season in the role. The 42-year-old Martinez has served as the team’s assistant pitching coach for the past four seasons. Giants pitchers have the fourth-lowest ERA in the National League during his tenure at 3.80.

