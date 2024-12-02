Giants place Dexter Lawrence on injured reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants defense is going to have to learn to adjust to life without Pro Bowl tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence, who dislocated his left elbow in the third quarter of the Thanksgiving game against the Cowboys in Dallas, was placed on injured reserve on Monday along with rookie tight end Theo Johnson, who hurt his foot in the game. Lawrence leads the Giants with a career-high nine sacks, but he has not had one since getting two against the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 20.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.