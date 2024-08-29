Giants GM Joe Schoen likes team’s chemistry going into the season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen likes his team’s chemistry going into the 2024 season and is aware that co-owner John Mara called for significant improvement just after the team opened training camp. The Giants enter the season after a disappointing 6-11 record in 2023. What made that season a letdown was New York was 9-7-1 the season before under then-first-year coach Brian Daboll and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016, and beat Minnesota. The second year under Daboll the team had several injuries, including a major one to quarterback Daniel Jones, a poor offensive line, a dispute between Daboll and his then-defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale and a lot of losing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.