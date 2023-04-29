Giants get center Schmitz and WR Hyatt on Day 2 of NFL draft
By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants first round draft pick Deonte Banks speaks during a press conference at the NFL football team's training center in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jeremiah]
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After losing two centers to free agency, the New York Giants drafted center John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota in the second round of the NFL draft on Friday night. Starter Jon Feliciano signed with the San Francisco 49ers and backup Nick Gates went to Washington after free agency opened in March. While the Giants have 14 offensive linemen on their roster and said they were confident one could play center, they opted to take Schmitz, who played five seasons with the Golden Gophers, starting his final 35 games.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
New York Giants first round draft pick Deonte Banks, center, poses with head coach Brian Daboll, left, and general manager Joe Schoen during a press conference at the NFL football team's training center in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jeremiah
New York Giants first round draft pick Deonte Banks holds up a shirt while posing with team president, CEO and co-owner John Mara at a press conference at the NFL football team's training center in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stefan Jeremiah
New York Giants first round draft pick Deonte Banks holds up a Giants jersey with head coach Brian Daboll, left, general manager Joe Schoen and president, CEO and co-owner John Mara, right, during a press conference at the NFL football team's training center in East Rutherford, N.J., Friday, April 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)