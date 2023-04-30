Giants fill needs at CB, WR without reaching in NFL draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants capped their second draft under general manager Joe Schoen by adding four players on Saturday. Schoen was happy with the seven players he selected and excited about the three taken in the first three rounds. Cornerback Deonte Banks of Maryland, center John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota and dynamic receiver Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee could start right away. The last four players the Giants added were Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, Old Dominion cornerback Tre Hawkins III, Oregon defensive tackle Jordon Riley and Houston safety Gervarrius Owens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.