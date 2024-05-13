Giancarlo Stanton proves he’s King of Swing in MLB’s latest metric advancements

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball debuted new statistical metrics on its Baseball Savant website on Monday, unveiling categories that measure some of the reasons that the game’s best hitters are so darn good. Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton is the king of swings as it relates to bat speed. The sweet spot of the slugger’s bat barrel travels through the strike zone at an average of 80.6 miles per hour according to data, which is far ahead of Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz. Cruz is in second place at 77.7 mph. There are six new catgories and five of them focus on hitters, including average bat speed, fast swing rate, squared up rate, blasts and swing length.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.