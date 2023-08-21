Giakoumakis, Guzan lead Atlanta United to 2-0 win over Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Giorgos Giakoumakis scored a goal in each half, Brad Guzan saved two shots to earn a clean sheet and Atlanta United defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 as the league returned to action after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play. Giakoumakis helped Atlanta United (10-7-8) grab the lead for good when he took a pass from defender Brooks Lennon and scored in the 11th minute. Giakoumakis added an insurance goal in the 65th minute, using Thiago Almada’s assist to score for a 12th time this season. Giakoumakis is in a four-way tie for second place, one behind the 13 goals of reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC. Almada has 11 assists this season, second only to the 12 of FC Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta. Seattle (10-9-6) continues to struggle at home.

