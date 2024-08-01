Getting the most out of Micah Parsons a priority for Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer has never had a player like Micah Parsons who can be used in so many different ways. Zimmer is going to deploy Parsons more as a linebacker off the ball rather than as a pass rusher, where he made at least 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 and first-team All-Pro honors two times. Parsons is also enjoying morning meetings with Zimmer and run game coordinator Paul Guenther intended to develop his football IQ.

