Get ready to tailgate: A dream road trip to see every AP Top 25 team this season

AP’s dream college football road trip is back. The goal is to map out a schedule of games worth traveling to during the upcoming season — with only two rules. First, we must see every team in the AP’s preseason Top 25 at least once. And second, the travel between games must be reasonable in the time available. The trip begins with No. 13 Notre Dame facing Navy in Ireland. It ends with No. 2 Michigan hosting No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 25.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.