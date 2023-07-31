Germán scratched from scheduled start because of discomfort but pitches in relief for Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán has been scratched from his scheduled start for the New York Yankees against Tampa Bay because of discomfort in his armpit, but he entered the game in relief. Rookie right-hander Jhony Brito was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to face the Rays in the opener of an important three-game series. To open a roster spot, New York optioned reliever Ron Marinaccio to Triple-A. With the Yankees trailing 5-1 in the fifth inning after Brito gave up four home runs, Germán came out of the bullpen and retired his first five batters. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Germán felt discomfort Sunday and wasn’t able to play catch. He felt good Monday, but was expected to see a doctor in the late afternoon.

