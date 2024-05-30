Gauld scores in each half to lead Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Sporting KC

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ryan Gauld scored a goal in each half to lead the Vancouver Whitecaps to a 2-1 victory over Sporting Kansas City. Gauld staked Vancouver (6-5-4) to a 1-0 lead at halftime when he scored unassisted from in close with a right-footed shot to the bottom left corner of the net in the 39th minute. Gauld added an insurance goal in the 82nd minute on a breakaway, also unassisted. It was his seventh netter of the season. Gauld’s second goal became necessary in picking up the three points after Marinos Tzionis scored in the second minute of stoppage time for Sporting KC (2-8-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.