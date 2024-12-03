Fueled by a near miss last March, No. 18 Pitt is off to its hottest start in more than a decade

By WILL GRAVES The Associated Press
Pittsburgh 's Damian Dunn, rear, celebrates his basket with Jaland Lowe at the end of the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar]

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt is off to its best start in more than a decade. The Panthers are 7-1 after a last-second win over Ohio State that vaulted Pitt to No. 18 in the AP Top 25. That’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2013-14 season. The Panthers are fueled by a near miss in last year’s NCAA Tournament, when they were one of the first four teams out of the 68-school field. The guard combination of Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett has provided the backbone of a team that already has three wins over power conference teams.

