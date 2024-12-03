Fueled by a near miss last March, No. 18 Pitt is off to its hottest start in more than a decade

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pitt is off to its best start in more than a decade. The Panthers are 7-1 after a last-second win over Ohio State that vaulted Pitt to No. 18 in the AP Top 25. That’s the program’s highest ranking since the 2013-14 season. The Panthers are fueled by a near miss in last year’s NCAA Tournament, when they were one of the first four teams out of the 68-school field. The guard combination of Jaland Lowe and Ishmael Leggett has provided the backbone of a team that already has three wins over power conference teams.

