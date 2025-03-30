Frost put end to three-match losing streak with 5-2 victory over Sceptres

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Taylor Heise and Britta Curl-Salemme both scored in the first 1:43 and Heise added an insurance goal late as the Minnesota Frost beat Toronto 5-2 at the Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, snapping a three-match losing streak and preventing the Sceptres from clinching a spot in the playoffs.

Minnesota (8—5-4-10) jumped in front after Heise needed just 58 seconds to send a shot whistling past Toronto goalie Kristen Campbell. Curl-Salemme scored for a seventh time when she banged in a loose puck in front of the net 45 seconds later.

Minnesota took a three-goal lead in the second period when Toronto native Sophie Jaques found the net for the fifth time. Brooke McQuigge collected an assist and has a point in six straight matches.

Liz Schepers made it 4-0 late in the period with her second goal this season. Claire Thompson notched her 14th assist.

Toronto closed within 4-2 when Kali Flanagan and Daryl Watts both scored in the first 7:35 of the final period. Flanagan’s goal was her third and Watts netted her team-high 11th.

Heise answered with a wraparound goal with 5:44 remaining.

Toronto (12-2-5-8) is the best power-play team in the league with a success rate of just under 30%, but Nicole Hensley and company thwarted Sceptre opportunities in all three periods. Hensley finished with 27 saves.

Campbell saved 12 shots for Toronto through the first two periods. Raygan Kirk finished.

Minnesota moves two points ahead of the Ottawa Charge for the fourth and final playoff spot. Toronto needed one point to clinch a postseason berth as the league takes an international break beginning Thursday for the IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Play resumes on April 26 with Toronto at the third-place Boston Fleet and Minnesota hosting the last-place New York Sirens. The 30-match regular season concludes May 3. The Montreal Victoire have already clinched a playoff spot.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.