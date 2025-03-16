From Nomo to Ichiro to Ohtani: Japan’s baseball rise in MLB hits high point in Dodgers-Cubs series

TOKYO (AP) — Nearly 25 years after Ichiro Suzuki embarked on a Hall of Fame career for the Seattle Mariners, the impact of Japanese players in Major League Baseball is at a high point. The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Chicago Cubs in two regular-season games in Tokyo, and Japanese players will be the centerpiece of the experience. Two-way Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is widely considered the best player in the world while teammates Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are important parts of the pitching staff. Over on the Cubs, Seiya Suzuki is one of the best hitters in the lineup, while Shota Imanaga is the ace pitcher. He’ll face Yamamoto on Tuesday in the first all-Japanese starting pitcher duel in MLB history.

