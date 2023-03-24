Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Norris on a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest and C Donny Sands to Toledo (IL). Reassigned INF Andy Ibanez to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned SS Andrew Velazquez, CF Mickey Moniak and OF Jo Adell to Salt Lake (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Mike Ford to minor league camp.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Luis Frias and LHP Kyle Nelson to Reno (PCL). Reassigned RHP Jeurys Famila go minor league camp.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Brandon Williamson to Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Michael Grove and LHP Victor Gonzalez to Oklahoma City (PCL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Tucupita Marcano and OF Travis Swaggerty to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Miles Mikolas on a three-year contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento (PCL).

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded INF J.R. Davis to Gastonia (Atlantic League). Signed UT Jacob Olson.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed UT Harrison DiNicola to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Yuhi Sako and Yuicha Shiota.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHPs Jimmy Boyce and Ronnie Voacolo and OF Will Zimmerman to contract extensions. Signed C Jason Agresti.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Hector Roa to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty Williams an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating during a March 22nd game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fined Dallas G Luka Doncic an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate and unprofessional gestures toward a game official during a March 22nd game against Golden State.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed G Germain Ifedi.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Nelson Agholor.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with WR DJ Chark.

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Marquez Callaway.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Steven Sims and TE Dalton Schultz.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Byron Cowart. Re-signed DT Phil Hoskins and TE Blake Bell.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT John Jenkins.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed CB Justin Bethel.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB C.J. Ham to a two-year contract extension.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RT Lane Johnson to a one-year contract. Signed S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Lavonte David.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Suspended Boston F A.J. Greer for one game without pay for crsoo-checking during a March 23rd game against Montreal.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Milos Kelemen and D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned C Ville Koivunen and RW Tuuka Tieksola from Karpat (Liiga) to Chicago (AHL).

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Activated D Erik Johnson from injured reserve.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray from Texas. Returned G Remi Poirier to Texas.

MINNESOTA WILD — Returned F Sammy Walker to Iowa (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned LW Filip Hallander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Derrick Pouliot to San Jose (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Dylan St. Cyr to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

HERSHEY BEARS — Returned D Benton Maass to South Carolina (ECHL).

IOWA WILD — Released C Tyler Busch from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired LW Kyle Maksimovich.

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired D Ethan Frisch.

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Steven Jandric to Worcester (ECHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED —

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Bret Halsey to a short-term contract.

LA GALAXY — Signed G Aaron Cervantes to a short-term contract.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Nico Campuzano to a short-term agreement.

REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a second-round MLS SuperDraft pick in 2024 from New York City FC in exchange for the 2023 season rights to M Richie Ledezma. Signed D/M Emeka Eneli.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Vasco Fry to a short-term contract.

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Acquired F Frank Ssebuufu via transfer from Wakisco Giants FC (Uganda Premier League).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2 — Signed D Mihail Ghera Simencove and M Antoine Coupland.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Signed men’s head basketball coach Keith Urgo to a four-year contract extension.

