Friday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with LHP Daniel Norris on a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Will Vest and C Donny Sands to Toledo (IL). Reassigned INF Andy Ibanez to minor league camp.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned SS Andrew Velazquez, CF Mickey Moniak and OF Jo Adell to Salt Lake (PCL).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reassigned INF Mike Ford to minor league camp.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Luis Frias and LHP Kyle Nelson to Reno (PCL). Reassigned RHP Jeurys Famila go minor league camp.
CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Brandon Williamson to Louisville (IL).
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Michael Grove and LHP Victor Gonzalez to Oklahoma City (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned INF Tucupita Marcano and OF Travis Swaggerty to Indianapolis (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Miles Mikolas on a three-year contract.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Ray Kerr to El Paso (PCL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Cole Waites to Sacramento (PCL).
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Frontier League
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded INF J.R. Davis to Gastonia (Atlantic League). Signed UT Jacob Olson.
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed UT Harrison DiNicola to a contract extension.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Yuhi Sako and Yuicha Shiota.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed RHPs Jimmy Boyce and Ronnie Voacolo and OF Will Zimmerman to contract extensions. Signed C Jason Agresti.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Hector Roa to a contract extension.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Phoenix head coach Monty Williams an undisclosed amount for public criticism of the officiating during a March 22nd game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Fined Dallas G Luka Doncic an undisclosed amount for directing inappropriate and unprofessional gestures toward a game official during a March 22nd game against Golden State.
ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jay Scrubb to a two-way contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed G Germain Ifedi.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Nelson Agholor.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with WR DJ Chark.
DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Marquez Callaway.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed QB Nate Sudfeld.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Steven Sims and TE Dalton Schultz.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DT Byron Cowart. Re-signed DT Phil Hoskins and TE Blake Bell.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT John Jenkins.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed CB Justin Bethel.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed FB C.J. Ham to a two-year contract extension.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RT Lane Johnson to a one-year contract. Signed S Terrell Edmunds to a one-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OT Le’Raven Clark.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Lavonte David.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NHL — Suspended Boston F A.J. Greer for one game without pay for crsoo-checking during a March 23rd game against Montreal.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled LW Milos Kelemen and D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Reassigned C Ville Koivunen and RW Tuuka Tieksola from Karpat (Liiga) to Chicago (AHL).
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Activated D Erik Johnson from injured reserve.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled G Matthew Murray from Texas. Returned G Remi Poirier to Texas.
MINNESOTA WILD — Returned F Sammy Walker to Iowa (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Returned LW Filip Hallander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Returned D Derrick Pouliot to San Jose (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Reassigned G Clay Stevenson from Hershey (AHL) to South Carolina (ECHL).
American Hockey League
GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed G Dylan St. Cyr to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).
HERSHEY BEARS — Returned D Benton Maass to South Carolina (ECHL).
IOWA WILD — Released C Tyler Busch from a professional tryout contract (PTO).
ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired LW Kyle Maksimovich.
SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Acquired D Ethan Frisch.
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned F Steven Jandric to Worcester (ECHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
D.C. UNITED —
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Bret Halsey to a short-term contract.
LA GALAXY — Signed G Aaron Cervantes to a short-term contract.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed G Nico Campuzano to a short-term agreement.
REAL SALT LAKE — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) and a second-round MLS SuperDraft pick in 2024 from New York City FC in exchange for the 2023 season rights to M Richie Ledezma. Signed D/M Emeka Eneli.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Vasco Fry to a short-term contract.
MLS Next Pro
NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Acquired F Frank Ssebuufu via transfer from Wakisco Giants FC (Uganda Premier League).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC 2 — Signed D Mihail Ghera Simencove and M Antoine Coupland.
COLLEGE
FORDHAM — Signed men’s head basketball coach Keith Urgo to a four-year contract extension.
