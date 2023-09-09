Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GC 55, Panorama, Panora 44
Akron-Westfield 20, Hinton 13
Alburnett 33, Beckman, Dyersville 6
Algona 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 28
Anamosa 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 7
Ankeny Centennial 42, Cedar Falls 13
Aplington-Parkersburg 35, South Hardin 26
Ar-We-Va, Westside 30, Siouxland Christian 8
Audubon 62, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 34
Baxter 35, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 34, OT
Bedford 41, Lenox 30
Belle Plaine 53, Moravia 46
Bellevue 49, North Cedar, Stanwood 8
Bettendorf 48, Urbandale 10
Bishop Garrigan 49, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 13
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 29, Sioux City, East 21
Bondurant Farrar 55, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Boone 27, Des Moines, Hoover 8
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, West Harrison, Mondamin 14
Burlington 18, Keokuk 13
CAM, Anita 76, East Mills 14
Calamus-Wheatland 30, H-L-V, Victor 24
Cedar Rapids Xavier 22, Epworth, Western Dubuque 20
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 41, Des Moines, North 8
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 34, Linn-Mar, Marion 0
Central City 42, Edgewood-Colesburg 20
Central Decatur, Leon 35, North Mahaska, New Sharon 16
Central Lee, Donnellson 17, Durant-Bennett 10
Central Lyon 70, West Sioux 7
Chariton 17, Albia 10
Cherokee, Washington 42, Ridge View 21
Clarksville 36, Janesville 15
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 38, Postville 6
Clear Lake 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 6
Colfax-Mingo 20, Saydel 14
Coon Rapids-Bayard 47, Collins-Maxwell 6
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 40, Des Moines, East 20
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 26, Storm Lake 24
Creston 48, Ballard 28
Dallas Center-Grimes 35, Fort Dodge 0
Davenport, North 35, Marshalltown 21
Davis County, Bloomfield 23, Eldon Cardinal 12
Decorah 34, Crestwood, Cresco 6
Denison-Schleswig 31, Carroll 7
Denver 35, North Fayette Valley 14
Des Moines Christian 44, Clarke, Osceola 35
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 35, Ankeny 14
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Dubuque, Senior 7
Dunkerton 66, GMG, Garwin 32
Earlham 40, IKM-Manning 33
East Sac County 24, Missouri Valley 12
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 36, East Marshall, LeGrand 29
Emmetsburg 46, Sheldon 20
Fairfield 23, Washington 20
Forest City 41, Eagle Grove 14
Fort Madison 42, Centerville 6
Fremont Mills, Tabor 47, Stanton 24
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 34, Central Springs 30
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 28, Alta-Aurelia 7
Gilbert 27, Mason City 15
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 90, Meskwaki Settlement School 0
Glidden-Ralston 22, Colo-NESCO 18
Greene County 41, Atlantic 6
Grinnell 46, Oskaloosa 6
Grundy Center 38, Pella Christian 6
Harlan 17, Glenwood 14
Harris-Lake Park 34, Northwood-Kensett 27
Hudson 22, Jesup 21
Indianola 30, Pella 21
Interstate 35,Truro 21, Woodward-Granger 20
Iowa City High 49, Ames 28
Iowa City West 42, Muscatine 20
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, New London 22
Johnston 21, Valley, West Des Moines 9
Kingsley-Pierson 25, Westwood, Sloan 13
Knoxville 34, South Tama County, Tama 7
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 21, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 14, OT
Lake Mills 30, Newman Catholic, Mason City 22
Lamoni 50, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 22
Lawton-Bronson 33, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 7
Le Mars 49, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 42
Lewis Central 38, ADM, Adel 31
Lisbon 34, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 28
Lone Tree 49, Midland, Wyoming 30
Lynnville-Sully 36, Pleasantville 26
MFL-Mar-Mac 43, New Hampton 31
MOC-Floyd Valley 41, Okoboji, Milford 6
MVAOCOU 37, Manson Northwest Webster 30
Madrid 35, Mount Ayr 34
Maquoketa 43, Northeast, Goose Lake 34
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 42, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 14
Marion 34, Center Point-Urbana 19
Montezuma 67, Melcher-Dallas 20
Monticello 35, Cascade, Western Dubuque 0
Mt Vernon 19, Benton Community 7
Murray 69, Twin Cedars, Bussey 6
Nashua-Plainfield 46, BCLUW, Conrad 6
Nevada 27, PCM, Monroe 7
Newell-Fonda 54, Woodbine 46
North Butler, Greene 25, West Fork, Sheffield 0
North Linn, Troy Mills 27, Starmont 0
North Scott, Eldridge 42, Assumption, Davenport 28
North Tama, Traer 34, AGWSR, Ackley 18
North Union 46, Belmond-Klemme 0
Norwalk 32, Newton 15
Ogden 20, Perry 14
Osage 15, Dike-New Hartford 14
Pekin 36, Danville 13
Pleasant Valley 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 39
Red Oak 30, West Central Valley, Stuart 28
Regina, Iowa City 45, Mediapolis 7
Roland-Story, Story City 29, South Hamilton, Jewell 20
Saint Ansgar 24, West Hancock, Britt 15
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Sioux City, West 14
Shenandoah 45, Nodaway Valley 8
Sibley-Ocheyedan 29, South O’Brien, Paullina 13
Sidney 52, Griswold 14
Sigourney-Keota 41, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 35
Sioux Center 41, Unity Christian 8
Solon 41, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6
South Central Calhoun 34, Riverside, Oakland 28
Southeast Polk 42, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 7
Southeast Valley 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 20
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52, East Union, Afton 14
Southwest Valley 32, Grand View Christian 28
Spirit Lake 48, Spencer 21
Springville 51, Easton Valley 40
St. Mary’s, Remsen 34, West Bend-Mallard 18
Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 6
Tipton 35, Mt Pleasant 7
Treynor 34, Clarinda 28, OT
Tri-Center, Neola 49, West Monona 0
Tripoli 32, Central Elkader 24
Underwood 45, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Van Buren, Keosauqua 28, Highland, Riverside 22
Van Meter 52, Humboldt 14
Wahlert, Dubuque 63, Clinton 14
Wapello 16, Louisa-Muscatine 14
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 27, South Winneshiek, Calmar 0
Waterloo, East 39, Charles City 36
Waterloo, West 28, Davenport, Central 23
Waukee 42, Sioux City, North 0
Waukee Northwest 51, Des Moines, Roosevelt 14
Waukon 28, Independence 19
Wayne, Corydon 30, Martensdale-St. Marys 26
Webster City 21, North Polk, Alleman 20
West Branch 30, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 23
West Delaware, Manchester 42, Union Community, LaPorte City 12
West Lyon, Inwood 49, OA-BCIG 0
Western Christian 41, Pocahontas 0
Williamsburg 49, Clear Creek-Amana 20
Wilton 26, Camanche 6
Winfield-Mount Union 34, WACO, Wayland 8
Winterset 28, Carlisle 11
Woodbury Central, Moville 39, Logan-Magnolia 14
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..