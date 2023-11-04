Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. McKinley 28, Cle. St. Ignatius 24
Cle. Hts. 35, Berea-Midpark 0
Lakewood St. Edward 35, Can. Glenoak 0
Medina 22, Wadsworth 19
Region 2=
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 23, Perrysburg 7
Dublin Coffman 17, Powell Olentangy Liberty 14
Lewis Center Olentangy 38, Miamisburg 21
Springfield 17, Centerville 10
Region 3=
Cols. Upper Arlington 23, Pickerington Cent. 17, 3OT
Gahanna Lincoln 48, Grove City 42
Hilliard Bradley 27, Westerville N. 22
Pickerington N. 35, Hilliard Darby 16
Region 4=
Cin. Moeller 10, Cin. St. Xavier 7
Cin. Princeton 31, Hamilton 14
Mason 10, Milford 9
W. Chester Lakota W. 24, Cin. Elder 14
Division II=
Region 5=
Akr. Hoban 41, Barberton 7
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 58, Austintown Fitch 21
Hudson 24, Warren Harding 21
Painesville Riverside 42, Twinsburg 30
Region 6=
Avon 49, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 7
Medina Highland 28, N. Ridgeville 7
Olmsted Falls 35, Sylvania Southview 28
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 59, Avon Lake 14
Region 7=
Canal Winchester 7, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 3
Green 31, N. Can. Hoover 7
Massillon 50, Westerville S. 7
Uniontown Lake 21, Sunbury Big Walnut 20, 3OT
Region 8=
Cin. Anderson 41, Kings Mills Kings 3
Cin. Withrow 16, Cin. Winton Woods 7
Harrison 20, Clayton Northmont 17
Troy 42, Lima Sr. 15
Division III=
Region 9=
Aurora 30, Gates Mills Gilmour 27
Chardon 28, Geneva 14
Cle. VASJ 43, Chagrin Falls Kenston 14
Youngs. Ursuline 16, Canfield 13
Region 10=
Mansfield Sr. 55, Rocky River 21
Medina Buckeye 49, Norton 47
Tiffin Columbian 55, Ontario 35
Tol. Cent. Cath. 41, Defiance 26
Region 11=
Bellefontaine 35, London 28
Bishop Watterson 44, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 7
Bloom-Carroll 14, Jackson 10
Granville 32, Dresden Tri-Valley 29
Region 12=
Celina 41, Trotwood-Madison 35
Hamilton Badin 24, Bellbrook 6
Tipp City Tippecanoe 30, Day. Chaminade Julienne 21
Wapakoneta 42, Vandalia Butler 7
Division IV=
Region 13=
Beloit W. Branch 31, Streetsboro 28
Can. South 27, Akr. Buchtel 26
Mentor Lake Cath. 35, Niles McKinley 21
Struthers 14, Poland Seminary 9
Region 14=
Cle. Glenville 44, Napoleon 7
Millersburg W. Holmes 22, Galion 19
Sandusky Perkins 28, St. Marys Memorial 21
Shelby 71, Van Wert 41
Region 15=
Bishop Hartley 23, St. Clairsville 13
Steubenville 50, Newark Licking Valley 26
Thornville Sheridan 42, Gallipolis Gallia 0
Region 16=
Cin. Wyoming 35, Cin. Taft 26
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 24, Cin. McNicholas 23, OT
Kettering Alter 31, Cin. Indian Hill 6
Spring. Shawnee 42, Urbana 7
Division V=
Region 17=
Canfield S. Range 35, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 0
Lorain Clearview 19, Creston Norwayne 16
Perry 34, Magnolia Sandy Valley 7
Region 18=
Coldwater 28, Archbold 14
Milan Edison 38, Pemberville Eastwood 7
Oak Harbor 41, Sparta Highland 7
Region 19=
Barnesville 19, Gahanna Cols. Academy 17
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 24, Zanesville W. Muskingum 0
Ironton 37, Heath 28
Wheelersburg 34, Portsmouth 0
Region 20=
Brookville 28, Camden Preble Shawnee 18
Cin. Purcell Marian 30, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28
Germantown Valley View 49, Bethel-Tate 0
Waynesville 49, Spring. NE 14
Division VI=
Region 21=
Cuyahoga Hts. 26, Hanoverton United 7
Kirtland 48, Can. Cent. Cath. 26
Mineral Ridge 17, Rootstown 9
Mogadore 29, Andover Pymatuning Valley 8
Region 22=
Bluffton 38, Bucyrus Wynford 0
Carey 48, Columbia Station Columbia 0
Columbus Grove 34, Sullivan Black River 6
Tol. Ottawa Hills 28, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 21
Region 23=
Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Newcomerstown 13
Galion Northmor 31, Glouster Trimble 6
Sugarcreek Garaway 49, Howard E. Knox 7
W. Jefferson 29, Nelsonville-York 7
Region 24=
Anna 52, Williamsburg 28
Cin. Country Day 26, Bainbridge Paint Valley 14
New Madison Tri-Village 50, W. Liberty-Salem 29
Versailles 41, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 8
Division VII=
Region 25=
Dalton 35, Lucas 10
Danville 32, New Middletown Spring. 6
Lowellville 32, Berlin Center Western Reserve 7
Norwalk St. Paul 20, Malvern 14
Region 26=
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 33, Pandora-Gilboa 3
Hamler Patrick Henry 40, Arlington 14
Lima Cent. Cath. 44, Convoy Crestview 28
McComb 57, Edon 0
Region 27=
Caldwell 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 0
Hannibal River 48, Fairfield Christian 15
Reedsville Eastern 55, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 14
Waterford 26, Beaver Eastern 21
Region 28=
Ansonia 34, Mechanicsburg 8
Maria Stein Marion Local 69, Cedarville 0
Minster 33, New Bremen 7
St. Henry 16, Ft. Loramie 8
