Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51
Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43
Boyden-Hull 52, Sheldon 46
Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque, Senior 43
Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Iowa City West 56
Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42
Davenport, West 69, Muscatine 62
Dunkerton 96, Sumner-Fredericksburg 64
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 50
Fairfield 69, Mount Pleasant 68, OT
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 48
Harlan 64, Creston 43
Humboldt 85, Iowa Falls-Alden 72
Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62
MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Okoboji, Milford 53
Nodaway Valley 76, CAM, Anita 53
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 31
Roland-Story, Story City 55, Grundy Center 53
Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Harris-Lake Park 60
Sioux Center 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Urbandale 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42
Washington 71, Keokuk 54
Waterloo, East 46, Marshalltown 40
Waukee Northwest 74, Ankeny Centennial 48
Class 1A Substate 1=
Play-in=
Woodbury Central, Moville 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42
Class 1A Substate 2=
Play-in=
Riceville 75, AGWSR, Ackley 48
Class 1A Substate 3=
Play-in=
Edgewood-Colesburg 71, West Central, Maynard 58
Kee, Lansing 65, Starmont 35
Class 1A Substate 4=
Play-in=
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62, Highland, Riverside 51
North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Rivermont 33
Class 1A Substate 5=
Play-in=
Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward Academy 44
Twin Cedars, Bussey 83, Moulton-Udell 42
Class 1A Substate 6=
Play-in=
B-G-M 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 25
English Valleys, North English 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 41
Class 1A Substate 7=
Play-in=
East Union, Afton 56, Lamoni 53
Glidden-Ralston 55, Paton-Churdan 28
Class 1A Substate 8=
Play-in=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 86, Whiting 29
Logan-Magnolia 72, Griswold 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. Kingsley-Pierson, ccd.
___
