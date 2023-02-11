Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 57, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 56, OT

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Charles City 51

Assumption, Davenport 52, Bettendorf 43

Boyden-Hull 52, Sheldon 46

Cedar Falls 59, Dubuque, Senior 43

Cedar Rapids, Washington 65, Iowa City West 56

Clear Lake 64, Webster City 46

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 61, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 42

Davenport, West 69, Muscatine 62

Dunkerton 96, Sumner-Fredericksburg 64

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 63, Ankeny Christian Academy 50

Fairfield 69, Mount Pleasant 68, OT

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 52, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Harlan 64, Creston 43

Humboldt 85, Iowa Falls-Alden 72

Lake Mills 79, Newman Catholic, Mason City 62

MOC-Floyd Valley 77, Okoboji, Milford 53

Nodaway Valley 76, CAM, Anita 53

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 31

Roland-Story, Story City 55, Grundy Center 53

Ruthven-Ayrshire 68, Harris-Lake Park 60

Sioux Center 83, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46

Urbandale 58, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 42

Washington 71, Keokuk 54

Waterloo, East 46, Marshalltown 40

Waukee Northwest 74, Ankeny Centennial 48

Class 1A Substate 1=

Play-in=

Woodbury Central, Moville 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 42

Class 1A Substate 2=

Play-in=

Riceville 75, AGWSR, Ackley 48

Class 1A Substate 3=

Play-in=

Edgewood-Colesburg 71, West Central, Maynard 58

Kee, Lansing 65, Starmont 35

Class 1A Substate 4=

Play-in=

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 62, Highland, Riverside 51

North Cedar, Stanwood 56, Rivermont 33

Class 1A Substate 5=

Play-in=

Martensdale-St. Marys 60, Woodward Academy 44

Twin Cedars, Bussey 83, Moulton-Udell 42

Class 1A Substate 6=

Play-in=

B-G-M 70, Cedar Valley Christian School 25

English Valleys, North English 46, Tri-County, Thornburg 41

Class 1A Substate 7=

Play-in=

East Union, Afton 56, Lamoni 53

Glidden-Ralston 55, Paton-Churdan 28

Class 1A Substate 8=

Play-in=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 86, Whiting 29

Logan-Magnolia 72, Griswold 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. Kingsley-Pierson, ccd.

