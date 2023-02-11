Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 72, Sauk Centre 63

Alden-Conger 62, Nicollet 48

Andover 93, Champlin Park 89

Austin 94, Albert Lea 59

Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 70, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 58

Belle Plaine 61, Conway Springs, Kan. 44

Belle Plaine 68, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 55

Bertha-Hewitt 65, Verndale 51

Bethlehem Academy 68, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60

Blake 77, Mounds Park Academy 35

Border West 67, Battle Lake 64

Brandon-Evansville 64, Underwood 47

Breck 80, Providence Academy 52

Browerville/Eagle Valley 88, St. John’s Prep 31

Buffalo 81, Eden Prairie 80

Burnsville 76, Eastview 64

Byron 67, Rochester Lourdes 46

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup 58

Cass Lake-Bena 60, Ada-Borup/Norman County West 58

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 53, New Ulm Cathedral 52

Chaska 87, St. Louis Park 52

Cherry 66, Perham 56

Chisholm 71, Hill City 51

Columbia Heights 73, Brooklyn Center 72

Concordia Academy 86, St. Croix Prep 70

Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Woodbury 47

Cromwell 58, Cook County 45

Deer River 78, Bigfork 33

Delano 72, Jordan 63

East Central 74, Braham 48

East Ridge 75, White Bear Lake 63

Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Maple Lake 32

Edina 57, St. Michael-Albertville 48

Ely 81, Mesabi East 38

Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80

Fillmore Central 87, Glenville-Emmons 34

Fosston 92, Climax/Fisher 38

Hancock 78, Rothsay 41

Hawley 82, Park Rapids 59

Henning 77, New York Mills 34

Heritage Christian Academy 80, Community of Peace 38

Hillcrest Lutheran 63, Parkers Prairie 47

Holdingford 61, Royalton 58

Holy Angels 85, Fridley 70

Holy Family Catholic 71, Hutchinson 48

Jackson County Central 61, Marshall 59

Kaleidoscope Charter 60, Math and Science Academy 45

Kenyon-Wanamingo 82, Medford 45

Lake City 58, Goodhue 53

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 69, St. Clair 53

Lake Park-Audubon 66, NCEUH 54

Lakeville North 92, Farmington 77

Lakeville South 61, Apple Valley 47

LeSueur-Henderson 69, Sibley East 66

Liberty Classical 77, Avail Academy 63

Maple River 74, Triton 32

Maranatha Christian 67, St. Agnes 46

Mayer Lutheran 66, Tri-City United 46

Menahga 74, Sebeka 39

Milaca 81, Pine City 44

Minneapolis Roosevelt 64, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 56

Minneapolis Washburn 75, Minneapolis Southwest 73

Minnehaha Academy 77, St. Paul Academy 33

Montevideo 46, Lac qui Parle Valley 45

Moorhead 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 57

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58

Mound Westonka 80, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 71

Murray County Central 61, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 53

New Life Academy 82, Nova Classical Academy 30

New London-Spicer 50, Annandale 37

New Richland-H-E-G 60, Blooming Prairie 54

New Ulm 97, Blue Earth Area 60

North Woods 115, Littlefork-Big Falls 68

Norwood-Young America 76, Cloquet 74

Orono 78, Chanhassen 68

Osakis 73, Swanville 32

Park (Cottage Grove) 61, Mounds View 58

Park Christian 62, Enderlin, N.D. 55

Paynesville 73, Kimball 52

Pine Island 89, Christ’s Household of Faith 64

Princeton 77, Monticello 53

Prior Lake 52, Rosemount 48

Randolph 68, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 49

Renville County West 62, Sleepy Eye 54

Rochester John Marshall 83, Mankato West 73

Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59

Roseville 52, Irondale 48

Rush City 67, Ogilvie 51

Sauk Rapids-Rice 80, Becker 59

Springfield 66, Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 53

St. Anthony 71, Richfield 69

St. Peter 67, Fairmont 60

Stephen-Argyle 84, Roseau 71

Stillwater 72, Forest Lake 58

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 68, Cleveland 26

Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58

Upsala 50, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 40

Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Lewiston-Altura 53

Waconia 65, New Prague 52

Wadena-Deer Creek 68, Pillager 58

Waseca 75, St. James Area 57

Watertown-Mayer 73, Glencoe-Silver Lake 66

Wayzata 89, Hopkins 61

West Central 62, Ashby 30

Windom 111, Luverne 97

Winona 81, Owatonna 43

Worthington 69, Redwood Valley 61

Zimmerman 88, Hibbing 60

