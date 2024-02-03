Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 77, Carlisle 46
Alburnett 85, North Cedar, Stanwood 39
Algona 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62
Ames 57, Waterloo, East 41
Anamosa 56, Beckman Dyersville 54, 2OT
Ankeny 76, Ankeny Centennial 63
Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Union Community, LaPorte City 57
Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Glidden-Ralston 47
Baxter 50, Colfax-Mingo 43
Bedford 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62
Bettendorf 73, North Scott, Eldridge 55
Bishop Garrigan 65, West Hancock, Britt 30
Boyden-Hull 66, Okoboji, Milford 42
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 80, Coon Rapids-Bayard 65
Calamus-Wheatland 83, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46
Carroll 53, Boone 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 70, Bellevue 30
Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 55
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 91, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 33
Center Point-Urbana 66, West Delaware, Manchester 61
Central Clinton, DeWitt 54, Muscatine 49, OT
Central Decatur, Leon 84, Nodaway Valley 54
Central Lyon 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43
Charles City 73, New Hampton 47
Clarke, Osceola 81, Clarinda 42
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 60, West Central, Maynard 25
Clear Creek-Amana 73, South Tama County, Tama 36
Clear Lake 75, Iowa Falls-Alden 64
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55
Creston 83, Red Oak 71
Davenport, West 79, Davenport, North 61
Decorah 87, Waukon 38
Denison-Schleswig 57, Atlantic 51
Denver 86, South Hardin 76
Des Moines Christian 86, Panorama, Panora 71
Des Moines, North 83, Des Moines, Lincoln 54
Des Moines, Roosevelt 78, Ottumwa 33
Dubuque Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 32
Dunkerton 83, Clarksville 46
Eagle Grove 75, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 61
East Mills 71, Essex 20
East Sac County 67, Southeast Valley 51
Edgewood-Colesburg 49, Midland, Wyoming 41
Emmetsburg 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 9
Estherville-Lincoln Central 53, Spirit Lake 52
Exira-EHK 67, CAM, Anita 41
Fort Madison 56, Washington 51
Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Griswold 54
GMG, Garwin 61, Belle Plaine 56
GTRA 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 43
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 48
George-Little Rock 70, Harris-Lake Park 41
Gilbert 65, Bondurant Farrar 58
Grinnell 43, Benton Community 41
Grundy Center 81, Dike-New Hartford 47
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47
Harlan 63, Lewis Central 54
Hudson 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 30
Humboldt 58, Webster City 53
IKM-Manning 65, Logan-Magnolia 30
Iowa City West 47, Iowa City Liberty 35
Iowa Valley, Marengo 67, Twin Cedars, Bussey 31
Janesville 46, Colo-NESCO 42
Jesup 78, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63
Johnston 66, Waukee 45
Keokuk 57, Mt Pleasant 38
Keota 83, Eldon Cardinal 40
Knoxville 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 65
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 87, Shenandoah 42
Lake Mills 86, Forest City 46
Lamoni 49, Melcher-Dallas 32
Lenox 77, Wayne, Corydon 56
Lisbon 65, Starmont 41
MFL-Mar-Mac 82, South Winneshiek 46
MOC-Floyd Valley 71, Unity Christian 62
Madrid 71, I-35 33
Maquoketa 85, Camanche 73
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 74, Easton Valley 41
Marion 72, Independence 36
Marshalltown 69, Fort Dodge 41
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60, Regina, Iowa City 53
Montezuma 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71
Monticello 54, Northeast, Goose Lake 38
Moravia 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 57
Mt Ayr 59, East Union, Afton 49
Murray 71, Moulton-Udell 35
Nevada 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47
Newell-Fonda 78, Alta-Aurelia 59
North Fayette Valley 71, Central Elkader 53
North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60
North Polk, Alleman 68, Ballard 62
North Union 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45
Northwood-Kensett 66, Osage 48
Ogden 69, Earlham 53
Oskaloosa 64, Newton 55
Pella Christian 67, Pella 54
Pleasant Valley 65, Assumption, Davenport 47
Pleasantville 62, AC/GC 57
Pocahontas 71, West Bend-Mallard 55
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Cedar Rapids, Washington 45
Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 70, Springville 48
Riceville 59, BCLUW, Conrad 53
Riverside, Oakland 73, Tri-Center, Neola 67
Rock Valley 56, Sheldon 47
Rockford 45, North Butler, Greene 44
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, Sioux City, North 39
Sigourney 45, H-L-V, Victor 34
Sioux City, East 86, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59
Sioux City, West 95, Le Mars 84
Solon 56, Mt Vernon 46
South Central Calhoun 61, Manson Northwest Webster 51
South Hamilton, Jewell 55, PCM 49
Southwest Valley 63, Martensdale-St. Marys 46
Spencer 63, Storm Lake 61
St Ansgar 73, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 62, Akron-Westfield 47
Sumner-Fredericksburg 65, AGWSR, Ackley 51
Treynor 79, AHSTW 45
Trinity Christian 71, HMS 50
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Postville 51
Underwood 96, Missouri Valley 62
Valley, West Des Moines 84, Southeast Polk 60
Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 56
Waterloo Christian School 87, Meskwaki Settlement School 41
Waukee Northwest 53, Urbandale 35
Waverly-Shell Rock 75, Crestwood, Cresco 27
West Branch 57, Wilton 33
West Fork, Sheffield 71, Nashua-Plainfield 50
West Liberty 64, Durant-Bennett 51
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sioux Center 51
West Marshall, State Center 57, Perry 49
Woodbine 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 43
SEISC Shootout=
Central Lee, Donnellson 54, Hillcrest 40
Danville 73, Wapello 44
Mediapolis 62, Louisa-Muscatine 59
Notre Dame, Burlington 54, Pekin 25
Van Buren, Keosauqua 67, Lone Tree 65
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Concolation=
OABCIG 58, Ridge View 49
Westwood, Sloan 65, MVAOCOU 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Moravia vs. BGM, ccd.
