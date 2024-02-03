Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 77, Carlisle 46

Alburnett 85, North Cedar, Stanwood 39

Algona 71, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 62

Ames 57, Waterloo, East 41

Anamosa 56, Beckman Dyersville 54, 2OT

Ankeny 76, Ankeny Centennial 63

Aplington-Parkersburg 82, Union Community, LaPorte City 57

Ar-We-Va, Westside 57, Glidden-Ralston 47

Baxter 50, Colfax-Mingo 43

Bedford 65, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 62

Bettendorf 73, North Scott, Eldridge 55

Bishop Garrigan 65, West Hancock, Britt 30

Boyden-Hull 66, Okoboji, Milford 42

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 80, Coon Rapids-Bayard 65

Calamus-Wheatland 83, East Buchanan, Winthrop 46

Carroll 53, Boone 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 70, Bellevue 30

Cedar Rapids Xavier 59, Linn-Mar, Marion 55

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 91, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 33

Center Point-Urbana 66, West Delaware, Manchester 61

Central Clinton, DeWitt 54, Muscatine 49, OT

Central Decatur, Leon 84, Nodaway Valley 54

Central Lyon 76, Sibley-Ocheyedan 43

Charles City 73, New Hampton 47

Clarke, Osceola 81, Clarinda 42

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 60, West Central, Maynard 25

Clear Creek-Amana 73, South Tama County, Tama 36

Clear Lake 75, Iowa Falls-Alden 64

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 55

Creston 83, Red Oak 71

Davenport, West 79, Davenport, North 61

Decorah 87, Waukon 38

Denison-Schleswig 57, Atlantic 51

Denver 86, South Hardin 76

Des Moines Christian 86, Panorama, Panora 71

Des Moines, North 83, Des Moines, Lincoln 54

Des Moines, Roosevelt 78, Ottumwa 33

Dubuque Senior 66, Dubuque, Hempstead 32

Dunkerton 83, Clarksville 46

Eagle Grove 75, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 61

East Mills 71, Essex 20

East Sac County 67, Southeast Valley 51

Edgewood-Colesburg 49, Midland, Wyoming 41

Emmetsburg 76, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 9

Estherville-Lincoln Central 53, Spirit Lake 52

Exira-EHK 67, CAM, Anita 41

Fort Madison 56, Washington 51

Fremont Mills, Tabor 68, Griswold 54

GMG, Garwin 61, Belle Plaine 56

GTRA 51, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 64, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union 48

George-Little Rock 70, Harris-Lake Park 41

Gilbert 65, Bondurant Farrar 58

Grinnell 43, Benton Community 41

Grundy Center 81, Dike-New Hartford 47

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 47

Harlan 63, Lewis Central 54

Hudson 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 30

Humboldt 58, Webster City 53

IKM-Manning 65, Logan-Magnolia 30

Iowa City West 47, Iowa City Liberty 35

Iowa Valley, Marengo 67, Twin Cedars, Bussey 31

Janesville 46, Colo-NESCO 42

Jesup 78, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 63

Johnston 66, Waukee 45

Keokuk 57, Mt Pleasant 38

Keota 83, Eldon Cardinal 40

Knoxville 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 65

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 87, Shenandoah 42

Lake Mills 86, Forest City 46

Lamoni 49, Melcher-Dallas 32

Lenox 77, Wayne, Corydon 56

Lisbon 65, Starmont 41

MFL-Mar-Mac 82, South Winneshiek 46

MOC-Floyd Valley 71, Unity Christian 62

Madrid 71, I-35 33

Maquoketa 85, Camanche 73

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 74, Easton Valley 41

Marion 72, Independence 36

Marshalltown 69, Fort Dodge 41

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 60, Regina, Iowa City 53

Montezuma 74, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 71

Monticello 54, Northeast, Goose Lake 38

Moravia 60, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 57

Mt Ayr 59, East Union, Afton 49

Murray 71, Moulton-Udell 35

Nevada 50, Roland-Story, Story City 47

Newell-Fonda 78, Alta-Aurelia 59

North Fayette Valley 71, Central Elkader 53

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 60

North Polk, Alleman 68, Ballard 62

North Union 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45

Northwood-Kensett 66, Osage 48

Ogden 69, Earlham 53

Oskaloosa 64, Newton 55

Pella Christian 67, Pella 54

Pleasant Valley 65, Assumption, Davenport 47

Pleasantville 62, AC/GC 57

Pocahontas 71, West Bend-Mallard 55

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 78, Cedar Rapids, Washington 45

Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 70, Springville 48

Riceville 59, BCLUW, Conrad 53

Riverside, Oakland 73, Tri-Center, Neola 67

Rock Valley 56, Sheldon 47

Rockford 45, North Butler, Greene 44

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 55, Sioux City, North 39

Sigourney 45, H-L-V, Victor 34

Sioux City, East 86, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59

Sioux City, West 95, Le Mars 84

Solon 56, Mt Vernon 46

South Central Calhoun 61, Manson Northwest Webster 51

South Hamilton, Jewell 55, PCM 49

Southwest Valley 63, Martensdale-St. Marys 46

Spencer 63, Storm Lake 61

St Ansgar 73, Newman Catholic, Mason City 42

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 62, Akron-Westfield 47

Sumner-Fredericksburg 65, AGWSR, Ackley 51

Treynor 79, AHSTW 45

Trinity Christian 71, HMS 50

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 54, Postville 51

Underwood 96, Missouri Valley 62

Valley, West Des Moines 84, Southeast Polk 60

Wahlert, Dubuque 62, Epworth, Western Dubuque 56

Waterloo Christian School 87, Meskwaki Settlement School 41

Waukee Northwest 53, Urbandale 35

Waverly-Shell Rock 75, Crestwood, Cresco 27

West Branch 57, Wilton 33

West Fork, Sheffield 71, Nashua-Plainfield 50

West Liberty 64, Durant-Bennett 51

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Sioux Center 51

West Marshall, State Center 57, Perry 49

Woodbine 50, West Harrison, Mondamin 43

SEISC Shootout=

Central Lee, Donnellson 54, Hillcrest 40

Danville 73, Wapello 44

Mediapolis 62, Louisa-Muscatine 59

Notre Dame, Burlington 54, Pekin 25

Van Buren, Keosauqua 67, Lone Tree 65

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Concolation=

OABCIG 58, Ridge View 49

Westwood, Sloan 65, MVAOCOU 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Moravia vs. BGM, ccd.

