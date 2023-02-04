Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 67, Pleasantville 53
ADM, Adel 76, Carlisle 51
Alburnett 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 26
Algona 91, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64
Ankeny Centennial 51, Ankeny 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Dike-New Hartford 51
BCLUW, Conrad 66, Riceville 55
Baxter 78, Colfax-Mingo 37
Beckman, Dyersville 57, Anamosa 27
Bellevue 61, Cascade,Western Dubuque 59
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46
Bondurant Farrar 74, Gilbert 51
Boyden-Hull 56, Okoboji, Milford 49
CAM, Anita 52, Glidden-Ralston 30
Camanche 79, Maquoketa 69
Carroll 52, Boone 41
Cedar Falls 71, Waterloo, West 58
Cedar Rapids Xavier 77, Linn-Mar, Marion 47
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 78, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44
Cedar Rapids, Washington 72, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55
Center Point-Urbana 68, Benton Community 61
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Muscatine 53
Central Decatur, Leon 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 47
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 26
Charles City 62, New Hampton 52
Clarinda 66, Southwest Valley 37
Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 67, West Central, Maynard 46
Clear Creek-Amana 53, South Tama County, Tama 51, OT
Clear Lake 79, Iowa Falls-Alden 35
Colo-NESCO 50, Janesville 41
Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 59
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 65, Sioux City, North 56
Creston 77, Red Oak 59
Davenport, West 76, Davenport, North 61
Decorah 56, Waukon 49
Denison-Schleswig 66, Atlantic 47
Des Moines Christian 76, Panorama, Panora 44
Des Moines, Lincoln 69, Des Moines, North 64, OT
Des Moines, Roosevelt 69, Ottumwa 44
Diagonal 72, Hamburg 27
Dubuque, Senior 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 18
Earlham 60, Ogden 55
East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 43
East Mills 81, Essex 39
East Sac County 62, Southeast Valley 48
Easton Valley 51, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Montezuma 72
Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Midland, Wyoming 47
Emmetsburg 51, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 24
Fairfield 78, Keokuk 45
Fremont Mills, Tabor 64, Griswold 53
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Union 56
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 81, Grundy Center 50
Harlan 51, Lewis Central 42
Hudson 73, Denver 54
IKM-Manning 70, Logan-Magnolia 64
Indianola 62, Dallas Center-Grimes 34
Iowa City West 72, Iowa City Liberty High School 57
Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Twin Cedars, Bussey 38
Jesup 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64
Keota 70, Eldon Cardinal 58
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 73, Shenandoah 34
Lake Mills 70, Forest City 33
Lisbon 72, Starmont 47
MFL-Mar-Mac 76, South Winneshiek, Calmar 68
Madrid 75, Interstate 35,Truro 24
Marion 71, Independence 48
Marshalltown 48, Fort Dodge 35
Monticello 78, Northeast, Goose Lake 57
Moravia 86, B-G-M 41
Mount Ayr 50, Bedford 39
Murray 69, Moulton-Udell 24
Nevada 76, Greene County 73, OT
Newell-Fonda 85, Alta-Aurelia 34
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 51
Newton 79, Oskaloosa 43
Nodaway Valley 70, Lenox 69
North Butler, Greene 71, Rockford 39
North Fayette Valley 68, Central Elkader 63, OT
North Linn, Troy Mills 95, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 59
North Polk, Alleman 57, Ballard 46
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Bettendorf 44
Norwalk 62, Grinnell 34
Osage 66, Northwood-Kensett 55
Pella 59, Pella Christian 56
Perry 68, Saydel 64
Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption, Davenport 46
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Springville 32
Regina, Iowa City 65, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55
Riverside, Oakland 46, Tri-Center, Neola 44
Rock Valley 41, Sheldon 39
Roland-Story, Story City 66, PCM, Monroe 60
Sioux Center 50, West Lyon, Inwood 47
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31
Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57
Sioux City, West 70, LeMars 56
Solon 76, Mount Vernon 50
South Central Calhoun 77, Manson Northwest Webster 69
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 65, East Union, Afton 26
Spencer 69, Storm Lake 27
Spirit Lake 50, Estherville Lincoln Central 42
St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, Akron-Westfield 43
Tripoli 49, North Tama, Traer 47
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Postville 53
Underwood 79, Missouri Valley 46
Unity Christian 74, Harris-Lake Park 42
Valley, West Des Moines 66, Southeast Polk 45
Van Meter 64, Woodward-Granger 55
Wahlert, Dubuque 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51
Washington 71, Fort Madison 64
Waterloo Christian School 94, Meskwaki Settlement School 20
Waterloo, East 70, Ames 66
Waukee 62, Johnston 47
Waukee Northwest 78, Urbandale 56
Waverly-Shell Rock 88, Crestwood, Cresco 53
Webster City 67, Humboldt 43
West Bend-Mallard 70, PAC-LM 62
West Central Valley, Stuart 65, Woodward Academy 41
West Fork, Sheffield 53, Nashua-Plainfield 41
West Hancock, Britt 87, Bishop Garrigan 84, 2OT
West Harrison, Mondamin 81, Whiting 20
West Liberty 59, Durant-Bennett 45
West Sioux 77, Hinton 58
Wilton 85, West Branch 72
Woodbine 68, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..