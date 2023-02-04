Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 67, Pleasantville 53

ADM, Adel 76, Carlisle 51

Alburnett 76, North Cedar, Stanwood 26

Algona 91, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 64

Ankeny Centennial 51, Ankeny 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 83, Dike-New Hartford 51

BCLUW, Conrad 66, Riceville 55

Baxter 78, Colfax-Mingo 37

Beckman, Dyersville 57, Anamosa 27

Bellevue 61, Cascade,Western Dubuque 59

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 66, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 46

Bondurant Farrar 74, Gilbert 51

Boyden-Hull 56, Okoboji, Milford 49

CAM, Anita 52, Glidden-Ralston 30

Camanche 79, Maquoketa 69

Carroll 52, Boone 41

Cedar Falls 71, Waterloo, West 58

Cedar Rapids Xavier 77, Linn-Mar, Marion 47

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 78, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 44

Cedar Rapids, Washington 72, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 55

Center Point-Urbana 68, Benton Community 61

Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Muscatine 53

Central Decatur, Leon 58, Martensdale-St. Marys 47

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 86, Sibley-Ocheyedan 26

Charles City 62, New Hampton 52

Clarinda 66, Southwest Valley 37

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 67, West Central, Maynard 46

Clear Creek-Amana 53, South Tama County, Tama 51, OT

Clear Lake 79, Iowa Falls-Alden 35

Colo-NESCO 50, Janesville 41

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 59

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 65, Sioux City, North 56

Creston 77, Red Oak 59

Davenport, West 76, Davenport, North 61

Decorah 56, Waukon 49

Denison-Schleswig 66, Atlantic 47

Des Moines Christian 76, Panorama, Panora 44

Des Moines, Lincoln 69, Des Moines, North 64, OT

Des Moines, Roosevelt 69, Ottumwa 44

Diagonal 72, Hamburg 27

Dubuque, Senior 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 18

Earlham 60, Ogden 55

East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 43

East Mills 81, Essex 39

East Sac County 62, Southeast Valley 48

Easton Valley 51, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 43

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 73, Montezuma 72

Edgewood-Colesburg 63, Midland, Wyoming 47

Emmetsburg 51, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 24

Fairfield 78, Keokuk 45

Fremont Mills, Tabor 64, Griswold 53

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 78, North Union 56

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 81, Grundy Center 50

Harlan 51, Lewis Central 42

Hudson 73, Denver 54

IKM-Manning 70, Logan-Magnolia 64

Indianola 62, Dallas Center-Grimes 34

Iowa City West 72, Iowa City Liberty High School 57

Iowa Valley, Marengo 68, Twin Cedars, Bussey 38

Jesup 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 64

Keota 70, Eldon Cardinal 58

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 73, Shenandoah 34

Lake Mills 70, Forest City 33

Lisbon 72, Starmont 47

MFL-Mar-Mac 76, South Winneshiek, Calmar 68

Madrid 75, Interstate 35,Truro 24

Marion 71, Independence 48

Marshalltown 48, Fort Dodge 35

Monticello 78, Northeast, Goose Lake 57

Moravia 86, B-G-M 41

Mount Ayr 50, Bedford 39

Murray 69, Moulton-Udell 24

Nevada 76, Greene County 73, OT

Newell-Fonda 85, Alta-Aurelia 34

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 51

Newton 79, Oskaloosa 43

Nodaway Valley 70, Lenox 69

North Butler, Greene 71, Rockford 39

North Fayette Valley 68, Central Elkader 63, OT

North Linn, Troy Mills 95, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 59

North Polk, Alleman 57, Ballard 46

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Bettendorf 44

Norwalk 62, Grinnell 34

Osage 66, Northwood-Kensett 55

Pella 59, Pella Christian 56

Perry 68, Saydel 64

Pleasant Valley 62, Assumption, Davenport 46

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 59, Springville 32

Regina, Iowa City 65, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55

Riverside, Oakland 46, Tri-Center, Neola 44

Rock Valley 41, Sheldon 39

Roland-Story, Story City 66, PCM, Monroe 60

Sioux Center 50, West Lyon, Inwood 47

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 68, Ruthven-Ayrshire 31

Sioux City, East 60, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 57

Sioux City, West 70, LeMars 56

Solon 76, Mount Vernon 50

South Central Calhoun 77, Manson Northwest Webster 69

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 65, East Union, Afton 26

Spencer 69, Storm Lake 27

Spirit Lake 50, Estherville Lincoln Central 42

St. Mary’s, Remsen 67, Akron-Westfield 43

Tripoli 49, North Tama, Traer 47

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 57, Postville 53

Underwood 79, Missouri Valley 46

Unity Christian 74, Harris-Lake Park 42

Valley, West Des Moines 66, Southeast Polk 45

Van Meter 64, Woodward-Granger 55

Wahlert, Dubuque 64, Epworth, Western Dubuque 51

Washington 71, Fort Madison 64

Waterloo Christian School 94, Meskwaki Settlement School 20

Waterloo, East 70, Ames 66

Waukee 62, Johnston 47

Waukee Northwest 78, Urbandale 56

Waverly-Shell Rock 88, Crestwood, Cresco 53

Webster City 67, Humboldt 43

West Bend-Mallard 70, PAC-LM 62

West Central Valley, Stuart 65, Woodward Academy 41

West Fork, Sheffield 53, Nashua-Plainfield 41

West Hancock, Britt 87, Bishop Garrigan 84, 2OT

West Harrison, Mondamin 81, Whiting 20

West Liberty 59, Durant-Bennett 45

West Sioux 77, Hinton 58

Wilton 85, West Branch 72

Woodbine 68, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 67, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..