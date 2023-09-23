Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 18, Polk County West 12
Andover 63, Elk River 56
Barnesville 56, Hawley 6
Barnum 27, Braham 26
Becker 45, Willmar 14
Bemidji 43, St. Cloud Tech 35
Blaine 48, Osseo 7
Brandon-Evansville 6, Hancock 0
Buffalo 33, Eastview 18
Centennial 19, St. Michael-Albertville 6
Central 42, Randolph 7
Cherry 80, Cook County 6
Chisago Lakes 61, Big Lake 46
Columbia Heights 35, Twin Cities Academy 0
Dassel-Cokato 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Dawson-Boyd 26, Yellow Medicine East 12
Eden Prairie 42, Shakopee 28
Fairmont 21, St. Peter 0
Fertile-Beltrami 57, Win-E-Mac 0
Fillmore Central 12, Rushford-Peterson 6
Fosston 34, Clearbrook-Gonvick 12
Frazee 35, Warroad 0
Goodhue 35, Blooming Prairie 7
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6
Jackson County Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, forfeit
LeRoy-Ostrander 24, Southland 21
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 32, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 18
Littlefork-Big Falls 68, North Woods 6
Mahnomen/Waubun 56, Bagley 13
Mankato West 31, Chaska 7
Maple Grove 42, Anoka 19
Maple River 7, Blue Earth Area 6
Marshall 45, Tri-City United 0
Martin County West 12, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0
Minneapolis Henry 46, Minneapolis Edison 0
Minneapolis Washburn 7, Minneapolis Southwest 0
Minneota 28, Canby 6
Minnetonka 17, Prior Lake 16
Minnewaska 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cass Lake-Bena 0
New Ulm Cathedral 22, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 19
North Branch 40, Mora 14
Ottertail Central 54, Rothsay 0
Park (Cottage Grove) 28, Roseville 7
Park Christian 34, NCEUH 14
Park Rapids 33, Roseau 0
Perham 28, Little Falls 14
Princeton 48, Zimmerman 0
Redwood Valley 24, Pipestone 21
Richfield 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 7
Rocori 11, Hutchinson 0
Rogers 26, Spring Lake Park 13
Sauk Centre 44, Melrose 6
St. Agnes 33, Holy Family Catholic 14
St. Paul Central 43, St. Paul Johnson 25
St. Thomas Academy 42, Mahtomedi 14
Stephen-Argyle 6, Kittson County Central 0
Stillwater 21, Mounds View 17
Totino-Grace 35, Benilde-St Margaret’s 19
Two Harbors 47, Proctor 8
Underwood 35, Hillcrest Lutheran 21
Waseca 42, Belle Plaine 8
Watertown-Mayer 40, Spectrum 6
Wayzata 24, Edina 21
Woodbury 27, East Ridge 18
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..