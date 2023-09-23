Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 18, Polk County West 12

Andover 63, Elk River 56

Barnesville 56, Hawley 6

Barnum 27, Braham 26

Becker 45, Willmar 14

Bemidji 43, St. Cloud Tech 35

Blaine 48, Osseo 7

Brandon-Evansville 6, Hancock 0

Buffalo 33, Eastview 18

Centennial 19, St. Michael-Albertville 6

Central 42, Randolph 7

Cherry 80, Cook County 6

Chisago Lakes 61, Big Lake 46

Columbia Heights 35, Twin Cities Academy 0

Dassel-Cokato 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Dawson-Boyd 26, Yellow Medicine East 12

Eden Prairie 42, Shakopee 28

Fairmont 21, St. Peter 0

Fertile-Beltrami 57, Win-E-Mac 0

Fillmore Central 12, Rushford-Peterson 6

Fosston 34, Clearbrook-Gonvick 12

Frazee 35, Warroad 0

Goodhue 35, Blooming Prairie 7

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 6

Jackson County Central def. LeSueur-Henderson, forfeit

LeRoy-Ostrander 24, Southland 21

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 32, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 18

Littlefork-Big Falls 68, North Woods 6

Mahnomen/Waubun 56, Bagley 13

Mankato West 31, Chaska 7

Maple Grove 42, Anoka 19

Maple River 7, Blue Earth Area 6

Marshall 45, Tri-City United 0

Martin County West 12, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 0

Minneapolis Henry 46, Minneapolis Edison 0

Minneapolis Washburn 7, Minneapolis Southwest 0

Minneota 28, Canby 6

Minnetonka 17, Prior Lake 16

Minnewaska 18, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 12

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Cass Lake-Bena 0

New Ulm Cathedral 22, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 19

North Branch 40, Mora 14

Ottertail Central 54, Rothsay 0

Park (Cottage Grove) 28, Roseville 7

Park Christian 34, NCEUH 14

Park Rapids 33, Roseau 0

Perham 28, Little Falls 14

Princeton 48, Zimmerman 0

Redwood Valley 24, Pipestone 21

Richfield 40, Minneapolis Roosevelt 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 41, Cretin-Derham Hall 7

Rocori 11, Hutchinson 0

Rogers 26, Spring Lake Park 13

Sauk Centre 44, Melrose 6

St. Agnes 33, Holy Family Catholic 14

St. Paul Central 43, St. Paul Johnson 25

St. Thomas Academy 42, Mahtomedi 14

Stephen-Argyle 6, Kittson County Central 0

Stillwater 21, Mounds View 17

Totino-Grace 35, Benilde-St Margaret’s 19

Two Harbors 47, Proctor 8

Underwood 35, Hillcrest Lutheran 21

Waseca 42, Belle Plaine 8

Watertown-Mayer 40, Spectrum 6

Wayzata 24, Edina 21

Woodbury 27, East Ridge 18

