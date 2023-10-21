Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Algona 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7

Ankeny 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 19

Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 3

Assumption, Davenport 56, Mt Pleasant 0

Ballard 62, Boone 15

Belmond-Klemme 41, Postville 0

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 27

Bondurant Farrar 42, Carlisle 7

Carroll 36, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0

Cedar Falls 47, Davenport, West 28

Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Burlington 7

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Davenport, North 0

Clear Creek-Amana 49, Clinton 0

Clear Lake 56, Charles City 7

Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 14

Colo-NESCO 60, Dunkerton 22

Creston 49, Perry 14

Decorah 54, Waterloo, East 22

Denison-Schleswig def. Sioux City, West, forfeit

Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Des Moines, East 7

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 43, Sioux City, North 9

Dubuque, Senior 24, Muscatine 20

Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 20

Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Mason City 21

Fort Madison 21, Washington 7

Glenwood 53, Norwalk 35

Grinnell 49, Fairfield 0

Harlan 42, Knoxville 26

Independence 30, Center Point-Urbana 13

Iowa City High 42, Bettendorf 21

Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0

Johnston 48, Sioux City, East 13

Lawton-Bronson 42, Red Oak 8

Le Mars 55, Storm Lake 14

Lewis Central 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 7

Mt Vernon 56, Keokuk 7

Nevada 42, Atlantic 7

Newton 34, Des Moines, Hoover 8

North Polk, Alleman 28, ADM, Adel 17

North Scott, Eldridge 49, Oskaloosa 6

Ottumwa 21, Waterloo, West 19

Pella 33, Gilbert 23

Pleasant Valley 28, Linn-Mar, Marion 14

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Iowa City West 38

Sioux Center 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16

Solon 52, South Tama County, Tama 0

Southeast Polk 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 0

Spencer 45, Fort Dodge 0

Valley, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 18

Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Maquoketa 14

Waukee 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0

Waukee Northwest 49, Ames 7

Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Marion 19

Webster City 26, Humboldt 7

West Delaware, Manchester 27, Central Clinton, DeWitt 8

West Fork, Sheffield 26, BCLUW, Conrad 7

Williamsburg 28, Benton Community 7

Winterset 28, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15

IHSAA Playoffs=

First Round=

8-Player=

Audubon 30, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6

Bedford 65, Fremont Mills, Tabor 14

Bishop Garrigan 63, Janesville 6

CAM, Anita 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 12

Central City 52, Kee, Lansing 28

Clarksville 68, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 26

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Edgewood-Colesburg High School 22

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30, Glidden-Ralston 16

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Montezuma 18

Iowa Valley, Marengo 78, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School 77

Lenox 60, Woodbine 28

Moravia 45, Lone Tree 33

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 23

WACO, Wayland 55, Baxter 20

West Bend-Mallard 64, Riceville 26

Winfield-Mount Union 64, Belle Plaine 8

Class 1A=

AHSTW 21, Hinton 0

Columbus Catholic High School, Waterloo 47, Pocahontas 6

Dike-New Hartford 51, Manson Northwest Webster 6

Emmetsburg 20, Ridge View 8

Grundy Center 50, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14

MFL-Mar-Mac 55, Hudson 3

OABCIG 49, Shenandoah 14

Pella Christian 43, Ogden 0

Regina, Iowa City 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School 20

Sigourney-Keota 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 7

South Hamilton, Jewell 24, Denver 8

Sumner-Fredericksburg 31, South Hardin 26

Treynor 31, West Sioux 13

Underwood 44, East Sac County 6

West Branch 35, Pleasantville 20

Wilton 49, Woodward-Granger 21

Class 2A=

Camanche 42, Burlington Notre Dame 14

Central Lyon 42, Okoboji, Milford 7

Clarinda 56, Des Moines Christian 28

Jesup 20, Crestwood, Cresco 14

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, Cherokee, Washington 18

Mediapolis 28, Anamosa 21

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 18

Monticello 42, North Fayette Valley High School 13

New Hampton 41, West Marshall, State Center 21

Prairie City-Monroe High School 42, Interstate 35,Truro 0

Roland-Story, Story City 42, Clarke, Osceola 7

Spirit Lake 49, Southeast Valley 0

Union Community, LaPorte City 21, Waukon 7

Van Meter 56, Albia 7

West Lyon, Inwood 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0

Western Christian 26, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14

Class A=

AC/GC 34, Mount Ayr 18

Akron-Westfield 35, Tri-Center, Neola 0

Central Decatur, Leon 14, Earlham 13

East Buchanan, Winthrop 46, South Winneshiek High School 3

Lake Mills 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14

Lisbon 14, North Linn, Troy Mills 6

Logan-Magnolia 26, South Central Calhoun 20, OT

Lynnville-Sully 28, Pekin 6

Madrid 45, IKM-Manning 7

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, Kingsley-Pierson 14

Saint Ansgar 23, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6

Starmont 17, North Butler, Greene 0

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Danville 6

West Hancock, Britt 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22

Woodbury Central, Moville 51, North Union 13

