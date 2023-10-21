Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algona 21, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7
Ankeny 49, Cedar Rapids, Washington 19
Ankeny Centennial 41, Urbandale 3
Assumption, Davenport 56, Mt Pleasant 0
Ballard 62, Boone 15
Belmond-Klemme 41, Postville 0
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62, MOC-Floyd Valley 27
Bondurant Farrar 42, Carlisle 7
Carroll 36, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 0
Cedar Falls 47, Davenport, West 28
Cedar Rapids Xavier 52, Burlington 7
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35, Davenport, North 0
Clear Creek-Amana 49, Clinton 0
Clear Lake 56, Charles City 7
Collins-Maxwell 72, Twin Cedars, Bussey 14
Colo-NESCO 60, Dunkerton 22
Creston 49, Perry 14
Decorah 54, Waterloo, East 22
Denison-Schleswig def. Sioux City, West, forfeit
Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Des Moines, East 7
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 43, Sioux City, North 9
Dubuque, Senior 24, Muscatine 20
Durant-Bennett 48, North Cedar, Stanwood 20
Epworth, Western Dubuque 35, Mason City 21
Fort Madison 21, Washington 7
Glenwood 53, Norwalk 35
Grinnell 49, Fairfield 0
Harlan 42, Knoxville 26
Independence 30, Center Point-Urbana 13
Iowa City High 42, Bettendorf 21
Iowa City Liberty High School 56, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 0
Johnston 48, Sioux City, East 13
Lawton-Bronson 42, Red Oak 8
Le Mars 55, Storm Lake 14
Lewis Central 28, Dallas Center-Grimes 7
Mt Vernon 56, Keokuk 7
Nevada 42, Atlantic 7
Newton 34, Des Moines, Hoover 8
North Polk, Alleman 28, ADM, Adel 17
North Scott, Eldridge 49, Oskaloosa 6
Ottumwa 21, Waterloo, West 19
Pella 33, Gilbert 23
Pleasant Valley 28, Linn-Mar, Marion 14
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 45, Iowa City West 38
Sioux Center 28, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16
Solon 52, South Tama County, Tama 0
Southeast Polk 65, Des Moines, Lincoln 0
Spencer 45, Fort Dodge 0
Valley, West Des Moines 42, Marshalltown 18
Wahlert, Dubuque 35, Maquoketa 14
Waukee 42, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Waukee Northwest 49, Ames 7
Waverly-Shell Rock 31, Marion 19
Webster City 26, Humboldt 7
West Delaware, Manchester 27, Central Clinton, DeWitt 8
West Fork, Sheffield 26, BCLUW, Conrad 7
Williamsburg 28, Benton Community 7
Winterset 28, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 15
IHSAA Playoffs=
First Round=
8-Player=
Audubon 30, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 6
Bedford 65, Fremont Mills, Tabor 14
Bishop Garrigan 63, Janesville 6
CAM, Anita 75, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 12
Central City 52, Kee, Lansing 28
Clarksville 68, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 26
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, Edgewood-Colesburg High School 22
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 30, Glidden-Ralston 16
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 64, Montezuma 18
Iowa Valley, Marengo 78, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom High School 77
Lenox 60, Woodbine 28
Moravia 45, Lone Tree 33
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 52, Harris-Lake Park 23
WACO, Wayland 55, Baxter 20
West Bend-Mallard 64, Riceville 26
Winfield-Mount Union 64, Belle Plaine 8
Class 1A=
AHSTW 21, Hinton 0
Columbus Catholic High School, Waterloo 47, Pocahontas 6
Dike-New Hartford 51, Manson Northwest Webster 6
Emmetsburg 20, Ridge View 8
Grundy Center 50, Cascade,Western Dubuque 14
MFL-Mar-Mac 55, Hudson 3
OABCIG 49, Shenandoah 14
Pella Christian 43, Ogden 0
Regina, Iowa City 48, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont High School 20
Sigourney-Keota 52, West Central Valley, Stuart 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 24, Denver 8
Sumner-Fredericksburg 31, South Hardin 26
Treynor 31, West Sioux 13
Underwood 44, East Sac County 6
West Branch 35, Pleasantville 20
Wilton 49, Woodward-Granger 21
Class 2A=
Camanche 42, Burlington Notre Dame 14
Central Lyon 42, Okoboji, Milford 7
Clarinda 56, Des Moines Christian 28
Jesup 20, Crestwood, Cresco 14
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47, Cherokee, Washington 18
Mediapolis 28, Anamosa 21
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 49, Northeast, Goose Lake 18
Monticello 42, North Fayette Valley High School 13
New Hampton 41, West Marshall, State Center 21
Prairie City-Monroe High School 42, Interstate 35,Truro 0
Roland-Story, Story City 42, Clarke, Osceola 7
Spirit Lake 49, Southeast Valley 0
Union Community, LaPorte City 21, Waukon 7
Van Meter 56, Albia 7
West Lyon, Inwood 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Western Christian 26, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14
Class A=
AC/GC 34, Mount Ayr 18
Akron-Westfield 35, Tri-Center, Neola 0
Central Decatur, Leon 14, Earlham 13
East Buchanan, Winthrop 46, South Winneshiek High School 3
Lake Mills 21, Nashua-Plainfield 14
Lisbon 14, North Linn, Troy Mills 6
Logan-Magnolia 26, South Central Calhoun 20, OT
Lynnville-Sully 28, Pekin 6
Madrid 45, IKM-Manning 7
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 57, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 21
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 50, Kingsley-Pierson 14
Saint Ansgar 23, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Starmont 17, North Butler, Greene 0
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 43, Danville 6
West Hancock, Britt 38, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 22
Woodbury Central, Moville 51, North Union 13
