Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Tri-Center, Neola 27
AC/GC 20, Ogden 19
Ankeny 39, Ankeny Centennial 38, 2OT
Aplington-Parkersburg 23, Union Community, LaPorte City 7
Ar-We-Va, Westside 46, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 44
Bedford 63, Moravia 20
Bettendorf 30, Pleasant Valley 10
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Griswold 12
CAM, Anita 42, Audubon 12
Carroll 20, Greene County 0
Cedar Rapids Xavier 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 6
Central Springs 32, Newman Catholic, Mason City 8
Charles City 26, Oelwein 14
Clarinda 46, Shenandoah 7
Clarksville 60, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 12
Clear Lake 34, Forest City 0
Colo-NESCO 48, Murray 12
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 37, Beckman, Dyersville 0
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 28, Sioux City, West 13
Creston 36, Winterset 17
Denison-Schleswig 38, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 14
Denver 42, New Hampton 14
Dubuque, Hempstead 28, Cedar Rapids, Washington 7
Earlham 25, Central Decatur, Leon 7
East Marshall, LeGrand 7, BCLUW, Conrad 0
Easton Valley 61, New London 22
Edgewood-Colesburg 68, Central Elkader 14
Fort Madison 7, Burlington 6
Gilbert 14, Dallas Center-Grimes 13
Glenwood 28, Sioux City, East 24
Grundy Center 7, Dike-New Hartford 6
Hinton 10, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 0
Humboldt 20, Spencer 3
IKM-Manning 19, East Sac County 15
Independence 50, North Fayette Valley 22
Indianola 31, Urbandale 0
Iowa City West 35, Iowa City Liberty High School 28
Johnston 23, Waukee Northwest 17
Joliet Catholic, Ill. 48, Iowa City High 13
Kee, Lansing 52, Tripoli 12
Kingsley-Pierson 27, Alta-Aurelia 7
Lake Mills 14, AGWSR, Ackley 7
Lamoni 74, Twin Cedars, Bussey 22
Lenox 54, Stanton 14
Lewis Central 21, Harlan 20
Logan-Magnolia 29, Missouri Valley 8
MFL-Mar-Mac 33, Crestwood, Cresco 0
Madrid 28, Woodward-Granger 27
Maquoketa 17, Anamosa 6
Mason City 32, Marshalltown 3
Mediapolis 33, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 7
Midland, Wyoming 48, English Valleys, North English 6
Mount Ayr 39, Nodaway Valley 12
Nevada 31, West Marshall, State Center 0
North Cedar, Stanwood 38, Highland, Riverside 6
North Linn, Troy Mills 23, Alburnett 7
North Mahaska, New Sharon 22, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 6
North Union 26, Okoboji, Milford 20
OA-BCIG 33, Estherville-Lincoln Central 14
Panorama, Panora 28, West Central Valley, Stuart 17
Riceville 46, Rockford 0
Riverside, Oakland 40, West Monona 0
Roland-Story, Story City 40, South Tama County, Tama 0
Ruthven-Ayrshire 48, Siouxland Christian 8
Saint Ansgar 25, Osage 24
Sheldon 26, Sibley-Ocheyedan 6
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 20, South O’Brien, Paullina 9
South Central Calhoun 34, Pocahontas 14
South Hamilton, Jewell 20, South Hardin 14
Southeast Polk 24, Valley, West Des Moines 18
Southeast Valley 26, Manson Northwest Webster 8
Southwest Valley 34, Red Oak 31
Spirit Lake 30, Algona 22
St. Mary’s, Remsen 28, Harris-Lake Park 7
Tipton 54, Louisa-Muscatine 0
Treynor 41, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 0
Unity Christian 29, MOC-Floyd Valley 25
Van Meter 21, Underwood 14
Waukee 35, Ames 7
West Bend-Mallard 44, Newell-Fonda 16
West Hancock, Britt 55, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6
Western Christian 27, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 6
Westwood, Sloan 22, Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 20
Williamsburg 42, West Branch 14
Wilton 13, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 0
Winfield-Mount Union 44, Central City 36
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Lawton-Bronson 24
