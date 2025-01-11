Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 77, Boone 59

AHSTW 60, Audubon 40

Albia 82, Davis County, Bloomfield 53

Alburnett 55, Calamus-Wheatland 43

Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35

Ames 60, Marshalltown 30

Aplington-Parkersburg 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 71

Ar-We-Va 52, CAM, Anita 34

Assumption, Davenport 57, Davenport, North 49

Atlantic 81, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29

Bedford 82, Griswold 21

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 91, East Buchanan, Winthrop 32

Bettendorf 61, Pleasant Valley 45

Bishop Garrigan 64, West Hancock, Britt 28

Bondurant Farrar 76, Gilbert 71

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 49, West Harrison, Mondamin 33

Carlisle 54, Winterset 51

Cedar Falls 78, Iowa City 34

Cedar Rapids Xavier 75, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Dubuque Senior 50

Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 51

Central City 71, Midland, Wyoming 21

Central Elkader 53, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 38

Central Lee, Donnellson 55, Holy Trinity 52

Cherokee 76, Estherville-Lincoln Central 41

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Webster City 56

Clear Creek-Amana 91, West Delaware, Manchester 35

Clear Lake 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40

Colo-NESCO 60, Belmond-Klemme 53

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, Lone Tree 53

Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Glidden-Ralston 46

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 77, Bellevue West, Neb. 70, OT

Creston 67, Denison-Schleswig 37

Davenport, Central 63, Davenport, West 57

Decorah 73, Charles City 44

Denver 84, Union Community, LaPorte City 79

Des Moines Christian 62, Earlham 58

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Urbandale 53

East Mills 61, Sidney 52

Emmetsburg 54, East Sac County 43

Essex 65, Hamburg 58

Fairfield 71, Mt Pleasant 62

Forest City 77, Lake Mills 64

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Dike-New Hartford 44

Glenwood 67, Shenandoah 45

Grand View Christian 107, Perry 75

Greene County 65, South Hamilton, Jewell 55

Grundy Center 79, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43

H-L-V, Victor 56, BCLUW, Conrad 44

Hillcrest 83, Highland, Riverside 24

Hinton 77, George-Little Rock 23

Humboldt 81, Iowa Falls-Alden 57

Janesville 78, North Tama, Traer 50

Jesup 42, AGWSR, Ackley 38

Johnston 49, Southeast Polk 39

Kingsley-Pierson 56, MVAOCOU 34

Knoxville 75, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24

Lenox 48, Wayne, Corydon 38

Lewis Central 65, Clarinda 53

Linn-Mar, Marion 77, Waterloo, West 70

Lisbon 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 58

Lynnville-Sully 72, English Valleys, North English 21

MOC-Floyd Valley 68, Boyden-Hull 56

Madrid 84, AC/GC 77

Manson Northwest Webster 69, GTRA 55

Marion 56, Williamsburg 50

Mason City 68, Waterloo, East 65

Mediapolis 71, Danville 61

Melcher-Dallas 80, Seymour 47

Montezuma 78, Belle Plaine 39

Moravia 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 41

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 43, Lamoni 37

Mt Ayr 40, Martensdale-St. Marys 32

Mt Vernon 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 35

Murray 60, Diagonal 18

Muscatine 71, Clinton 39

Nevada 76, West Marshall, State Center 43

Newell-Fonda 57, Pocahontas 46

Newman Catholic, Mason City 82, St Ansgar 50

North Butler, Greene 53, Rockford 16

North Fayette Valley 58, MFL-Mar-Mac 45

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 58

North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, Iowa Valley, Marengo 64

North Polk, Alleman 69, Carroll 58

North Scott, Eldridge 73, Central Clinton, DeWitt 60

North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48

Northwood-Kensett 57, Osage 55

Notre Dame, Burlington 94, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54

OABCIG 80, Lawton-Bronson 61

Pekin 68, Wapello 42

Pella 63, Pella Christian 55

Pleasantville 80, I-35 42

Postville 60, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 88, Iowa City Liberty 77

Quad Cities, Ill. 72, Rivermont 52

Ridge View 59, Westwood, Sloan 48

Saydel 60, Roland-Story, Story City 45

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51

Sheldon 52, Central Lyon 38

Sigourney 75, BGM 55

Sioux Center 59, Rock Valley 58

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, West Bend-Mallard 37

Sioux City, West 59, Fort Dodge 57

South Hardin 80, Hudson 50

South O’Brien, Paullina 86, Akron-Westfield 26

South Winneshiek 51, Kee 40

Southeast Valley 79, Alta-Aurelia 46

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 68, East Union, Afton 28

Southwest Valley 56, Central Decatur, Leon 20

Springville 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 27

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56, Harlan 54

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 56, Harris-Lake Park 29

Stanton 69, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48

Storm Lake 73, Le Mars 53

Treynor 70, Riverside, Oakland 31

Tri-Center, Neola 83, Missouri Valley 52

Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 53

Unity Christian 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30

Valley, West Des Moines 64, Ankeny 60

Wahlert, Dubuque 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50

Waukee Northwest 77, Ankeny Centennial 36

Waukon 58, Crestwood, Cresco 46

West Branch 72, Camanche 51

West Lyon, Inwood 59, Okoboji, Milford 50

Western Christian 69, Sioux City, North 57

Winfield-Mount Union 82, Louisa-Muscatine 60

Woodbine 82, Paton-Churdan 27

Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Siouxland Christian 34

Woodward-Granger 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 43

