Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 77, Boone 59
AHSTW 60, Audubon 40
Albia 82, Davis County, Bloomfield 53
Alburnett 55, Calamus-Wheatland 43
Algona 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 35
Ames 60, Marshalltown 30
Aplington-Parkersburg 75, East Marshall, LeGrand 71
Ar-We-Va 52, CAM, Anita 34
Assumption, Davenport 57, Davenport, North 49
Atlantic 81, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 29
Bedford 82, Griswold 21
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 91, East Buchanan, Winthrop 32
Bettendorf 61, Pleasant Valley 45
Bishop Garrigan 64, West Hancock, Britt 28
Bondurant Farrar 76, Gilbert 71
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 49, West Harrison, Mondamin 33
Carlisle 54, Winterset 51
Cedar Falls 78, Iowa City 34
Cedar Rapids Xavier 75, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 52, Dubuque Senior 50
Cedar Rapids, Washington 70, Dubuque, Hempstead 51
Central City 71, Midland, Wyoming 21
Central Elkader 53, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 38
Central Lee, Donnellson 55, Holy Trinity 52
Cherokee 76, Estherville-Lincoln Central 41
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 57, Webster City 56
Clear Creek-Amana 91, West Delaware, Manchester 35
Clear Lake 68, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 40
Colo-NESCO 60, Belmond-Klemme 53
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 57, Lone Tree 53
Coon Rapids-Bayard 59, Glidden-Ralston 46
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 77, Bellevue West, Neb. 70, OT
Creston 67, Denison-Schleswig 37
Davenport, Central 63, Davenport, West 57
Decorah 73, Charles City 44
Denver 84, Union Community, LaPorte City 79
Des Moines Christian 62, Earlham 58
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 64, Urbandale 53
East Mills 61, Sidney 52
Emmetsburg 54, East Sac County 43
Essex 65, Hamburg 58
Fairfield 71, Mt Pleasant 62
Forest City 77, Lake Mills 64
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, Dike-New Hartford 44
Glenwood 67, Shenandoah 45
Grand View Christian 107, Perry 75
Greene County 65, South Hamilton, Jewell 55
Grundy Center 79, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43
H-L-V, Victor 56, BCLUW, Conrad 44
Hillcrest 83, Highland, Riverside 24
Hinton 77, George-Little Rock 23
Humboldt 81, Iowa Falls-Alden 57
Janesville 78, North Tama, Traer 50
Jesup 42, AGWSR, Ackley 38
Johnston 49, Southeast Polk 39
Kingsley-Pierson 56, MVAOCOU 34
Knoxville 75, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 24
Lenox 48, Wayne, Corydon 38
Lewis Central 65, Clarinda 53
Linn-Mar, Marion 77, Waterloo, West 70
Lisbon 73, Edgewood-Colesburg 58
Lynnville-Sully 72, English Valleys, North English 21
MOC-Floyd Valley 68, Boyden-Hull 56
Madrid 84, AC/GC 77
Manson Northwest Webster 69, GTRA 55
Marion 56, Williamsburg 50
Mason City 68, Waterloo, East 65
Mediapolis 71, Danville 61
Melcher-Dallas 80, Seymour 47
Montezuma 78, Belle Plaine 39
Moravia 62, Twin Cedars, Bussey 41
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 43, Lamoni 37
Mt Ayr 40, Martensdale-St. Marys 32
Mt Vernon 61, Vinton-Shellsburg 35
Murray 60, Diagonal 18
Muscatine 71, Clinton 39
Nevada 76, West Marshall, State Center 43
Newell-Fonda 57, Pocahontas 46
Newman Catholic, Mason City 82, St Ansgar 50
North Butler, Greene 53, Rockford 16
North Fayette Valley 58, MFL-Mar-Mac 45
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 58
North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, Iowa Valley, Marengo 64
North Polk, Alleman 69, Carroll 58
North Scott, Eldridge 73, Central Clinton, DeWitt 60
North Union 53, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48
Northwood-Kensett 57, Osage 55
Notre Dame, Burlington 94, Van Buren, Keosauqua 54
OABCIG 80, Lawton-Bronson 61
Pekin 68, Wapello 42
Pella 63, Pella Christian 55
Pleasantville 80, I-35 42
Postville 60, Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 52
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 88, Iowa City Liberty 77
Quad Cities, Ill. 72, Rivermont 52
Ridge View 59, Westwood, Sloan 48
Saydel 60, Roland-Story, Story City 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 66, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 51
Sheldon 52, Central Lyon 38
Sigourney 75, BGM 55
Sioux Center 59, Rock Valley 58
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, West Bend-Mallard 37
Sioux City, West 59, Fort Dodge 57
South Hardin 80, Hudson 50
South O’Brien, Paullina 86, Akron-Westfield 26
South Winneshiek 51, Kee 40
Southeast Valley 79, Alta-Aurelia 46
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 68, East Union, Afton 28
Southwest Valley 56, Central Decatur, Leon 20
Springville 70, North Cedar, Stanwood 27
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 56, Harlan 54
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 56, Harris-Lake Park 29
Stanton 69, Fremont Mills, Tabor 48
Storm Lake 73, Le Mars 53
Treynor 70, Riverside, Oakland 31
Tri-Center, Neola 83, Missouri Valley 52
Underwood 61, Logan-Magnolia 53
Unity Christian 74, Sibley-Ocheyedan 30
Valley, West Des Moines 64, Ankeny 60
Wahlert, Dubuque 77, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 47
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 69, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 50
Waukee Northwest 77, Ankeny Centennial 36
Waukon 58, Crestwood, Cresco 46
West Branch 72, Camanche 51
West Lyon, Inwood 59, Okoboji, Milford 50
Western Christian 69, Sioux City, North 57
Winfield-Mount Union 82, Louisa-Muscatine 60
Woodbine 82, Paton-Churdan 27
Woodbury Central, Moville 40, Siouxland Christian 34
Woodward-Granger 50, West Central Valley, Stuart 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..