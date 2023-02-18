Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 35

Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60

Andover 81, Coon Rapids 38

Annandale 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 42

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Win-E-Mac 33

Becker 81, Cambridge-Isanti 58

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47, Paynesville 35

Belle Plaine 58, Tri-City United 47

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Chanhassen 63

Blaine 49, Centennial 31

Blake 44, Breck 34

Blooming Prairie 37, Bethlehem Academy 36

Bloomington Kennedy 46, Richfield 40

Caledonia 69, Cannon Falls 28

Cass Lake-Bena 74, Blackduck 53

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60, Madelia 29

Central Minnesota Christian 69, Ortonville 31

Chaska 76, Bloomington Jefferson 38

Cherry 81, Nashwauk-Keewatin 36

Cleveland 56, New Ulm Cathedral 37

Crookston 67, Bagley 29

Dassel-Cokato 53, Rockford 32

Delano 69, Big Lake 18

East Ridge 65, Stillwater 52

Elk River 62, Totino-Grace 48

Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 44, Hills-Beaver Creek 21

Forest Lake 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 52

Fosston 64, Red Lake Falls 34

Hayfield 57, Randolph 55

Henning 67, Bertha-Hewitt 41

Hibbing 62, Deer River 34

Hill-Murray 45, North St. Paul 36

Holy Angels 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 47

Hope Academy 52, Math and Science Academy 34

International Falls 64, Littlefork-Big Falls 27

Jordan 65, Holy Family Catholic 61

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Wabasso 34

Kimball 50, Royalton 47

Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49

Lake Park-Audubon 59, Staples-Motley 44

Lakeville North 93, Burnsville 47

Lanesboro 63, Schaeffer Academy 45

LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 69, LeSueur-Henderson 51

Mahtomedi 83, Hastings 63

Maple Grove 72, Champlin Park 55

Maranatha Christian 79, St. Croix Prep 57

Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 43

McGregor 77, Silver Bay 48

Menahga 42, Pillager 38

Milaca 56, Mora 27

Minneapolis Southwest 73, St. Paul Highland Park 31

Monticello 65, St. Francis 29

Mountain Lake Area 56, Martin County West 50

New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33

New York Mills 58, Verndale 42

Orono 57, Waconia 55

Owatonna 48, Faribault 39

PACT Charter 73, North Lakes Academy 56

Park Rapids 61, Pine River-Backus 39

Parkers Prairie 47, Browerville/Eagle Valley 43

Pierz 36, Little Falls 34

Pine City 84, Chisago Lakes 45

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 73, Dover-Eyota 63

Princeton 49, North Branch 40

Prior Lake 64, Farmington 55

Providence Academy 126, Minnehaha Academy 94

Red Wing 71, Rochester John Marshall 56

Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Park Center 47

Rochester Mayo 65, Rochester Century 49

Rock Ridge 90, Two Harbors 58

Rogers 68, Anoka 65

Rosemount 49, Eastview 42

Rush City 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 40

Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent 40

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 48, Canby 33

Sacred Heart 59, Warroad 38

Sauk Centre 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34

Shakopee 53, Lakeville South 49

Simley 47, Two Rivers 40

Sleepy Eye 63, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 31

South Ridge 58, East Central 28

South St. Paul 48, Tartan 42

Southland 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37

Spring Lake Park 72, Osseo 48

Springfield 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46

St. Charles 64, Chatfield 62

St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57

St. Louis Park 67, New Prague 62

Stewartville 72, Pine Island 31

Triton 69, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50

Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 34, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 25

Upsala 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24

Visitation 52, Fridley 45

Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 42

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 32

Watertown-Mayer 54, Litchfield 35

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, New Richland-H-E-G 44

White Bear Lake 57, Woodbury 45

Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46

Zimmerman 62, Foley 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Esko vs. Cook County, ccd.

St. Paul Harding vs. Concordia Academy, ppd.

