Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 71, St. Cloud Cathedral 35
Albert Lea 65, Northfield 60
Andover 81, Coon Rapids 38
Annandale 54, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 26
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 54, Eden Valley-Watkins 42
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 80, Win-E-Mac 33
Becker 81, Cambridge-Isanti 58
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 47, Paynesville 35
Belle Plaine 58, Tri-City United 47
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 82, Chanhassen 63
Blaine 49, Centennial 31
Blake 44, Breck 34
Blooming Prairie 37, Bethlehem Academy 36
Bloomington Kennedy 46, Richfield 40
Caledonia 69, Cannon Falls 28
Cass Lake-Bena 74, Blackduck 53
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 60, Madelia 29
Central Minnesota Christian 69, Ortonville 31
Chaska 76, Bloomington Jefferson 38
Cherry 81, Nashwauk-Keewatin 36
Cleveland 56, New Ulm Cathedral 37
Crookston 67, Bagley 29
Dassel-Cokato 53, Rockford 32
Delano 69, Big Lake 18
East Ridge 65, Stillwater 52
Elk River 62, Totino-Grace 48
Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. 44, Hills-Beaver Creek 21
Forest Lake 61, Cretin-Derham Hall 52
Fosston 64, Red Lake Falls 34
Hayfield 57, Randolph 55
Henning 67, Bertha-Hewitt 41
Hibbing 62, Deer River 34
Hill-Murray 45, North St. Paul 36
Holy Angels 67, Robbinsdale Cooper 47
Hope Academy 52, Math and Science Academy 34
International Falls 64, Littlefork-Big Falls 27
Jordan 65, Holy Family Catholic 61
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 59, Wabasso 34
Kimball 50, Royalton 47
Lake City 58, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49
Lake Park-Audubon 59, Staples-Motley 44
Lakeville North 93, Burnsville 47
Lanesboro 63, Schaeffer Academy 45
LeRoy-Ostrander 49, Mabel-Canton 46
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 69, LeSueur-Henderson 51
Mahtomedi 83, Hastings 63
Maple Grove 72, Champlin Park 55
Maranatha Christian 79, St. Croix Prep 57
Mayer Lutheran 61, Minneota 43
McGregor 77, Silver Bay 48
Menahga 42, Pillager 38
Milaca 56, Mora 27
Minneapolis Southwest 73, St. Paul Highland Park 31
Monticello 65, St. Francis 29
Mountain Lake Area 56, Martin County West 50
New London-Spicer 57, Glencoe-Silver Lake 33
New York Mills 58, Verndale 42
Orono 57, Waconia 55
Owatonna 48, Faribault 39
PACT Charter 73, North Lakes Academy 56
Park Rapids 61, Pine River-Backus 39
Parkers Prairie 47, Browerville/Eagle Valley 43
Pierz 36, Little Falls 34
Pine City 84, Chisago Lakes 45
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 73, Dover-Eyota 63
Princeton 49, North Branch 40
Prior Lake 64, Farmington 55
Providence Academy 126, Minnehaha Academy 94
Red Wing 71, Rochester John Marshall 56
Robbinsdale Armstrong 61, Park Center 47
Rochester Mayo 65, Rochester Century 49
Rock Ridge 90, Two Harbors 58
Rogers 68, Anoka 65
Rosemount 49, Eastview 42
Rush City 50, Mille Lacs Co-op 40
Rushford-Peterson 53, La Crescent 40
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 48, Canby 33
Sacred Heart 59, Warroad 38
Sauk Centre 58, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 34
Shakopee 53, Lakeville South 49
Simley 47, Two Rivers 40
Sleepy Eye 63, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 31
South Ridge 58, East Central 28
South St. Paul 48, Tartan 42
Southland 46, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 37
Spring Lake Park 72, Osseo 48
Springfield 48, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 46
St. Charles 64, Chatfield 62
St. Clair 78, AC/GE 57
St. Louis Park 67, New Prague 62
Stewartville 72, Pine Island 31
Triton 69, Kenyon-Wanamingo 50
Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 34, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 25
Upsala 56, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 24
Visitation 52, Fridley 45
Wadena-Deer Creek 62, Sebeka 42
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Hinckley-Finlayson 32
Watertown-Mayer 54, Litchfield 35
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 66, New Richland-H-E-G 44
White Bear Lake 57, Woodbury 45
Winona Cotter 62, Fillmore Central 46
Zimmerman 62, Foley 58
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Esko vs. Cook County, ccd.
St. Paul Harding vs. Concordia Academy, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..