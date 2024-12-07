Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian 52, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 33
Alexandria 77, Willmar 59
Apple Valley 65, Columbia Heights 44
Austin 54, Rochester Marshall 45
Avail Academy 56, HSRA 18
Barnesville 76, Park Rapids 38
Barnum 52, Mille Lacs 33
Benson 75, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 67
Bertha-Hewitt 66, Pillager 36
Blake 54, Twin Cities Academy 43
Breckenridge 80, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 23
Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Ortonville 15
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, Madelia 37
Caledonia 61, Rushford-Peterson 31
Cass Lake-Bena 84, Kelliher-Northome 64
Central Minnesota Christian 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42
Chatfield 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 26
Christ’s Household of Faith 41, PACT 38
Crookston 64, Warroad 29
Crosby-Ironton 74, Anoka 65
Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 47
Detroit Lakes 60, Rocori 56
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Hawley 55
East Grand Forks 61, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 45
East Ridge 57, Roseville 42
Eden Prairie 60, Prior Lake 50
Elk River 62, Becker 44
Fairmont 59, St. James Area 41
Fillmore Central 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48
Floodwood 63, Cook County 23
Frazee 72, Staples-Motley 48
Glencoe-Silver Lake 63, Sibley East 42
Grand Meadow 52, Kingsland 36
Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Edgerton 41
Holdingford 53, Foley 42
Holy Angels 80, Burnsville 42
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Hayfield 59
Jordan 65, Esko 35
Kasson-Mantorville 51, Rochester Lourdes 50
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 67, Litchfield 33
Kittson Central 86, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 44
Lake Park-Audubon 57, Mahnomen-Waubun 39
Lake of the Woods 55, Red Lake 8
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 74
Lewiston-Altura 63, St. Charles 50
Littlefork-Big Falls 95, Bagley 56
Lyle-Pacelli 78, Mounds Park Academy 8
Maple Lake 67, St John’s 32
Marshall 62, Luverne 22
Melrose 51, MACA 47
Menahga 86, Henning 22
Minneapolis Roosevelt 61, St. Paul Harding 13
Minneapolis Southwest 55, South St. Paul 44
Minnehaha Academy 108, Breck 21
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Springfield 54
Minnewaska 53, Montevideo 28
Monticello 69, Buffalo 33
Moorhead 48, Jamestown, N.D. 42
Moose Lake/Willow River 52, Two Harbors 40
Mounds View 60, St. Anthony 43
Murray County Central 60, Southwest Minnesota Christian 59
Nevis 63, Laporte 34
New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40
New Prague 74, Hutchinson 52
North St Paul 45, Hiawatha 10
Nova 56, St. Paul Humboldt 16
Orono 78, St. Peter 55
Osakis 50, Pierz 46
Parkers Prairie 66, Brandon-Evansville 53
Pequot Lakes 69, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62
Pine City 74, Aitkin 58
Pine River-Backus 63, Blackduck 55
Providence Academy 94, Albany 24
Randolph 52, Medford 19
Red Lake County Central 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45
Red Wing 67, Albert Lea 18
Redwood Valley 62, Belle Plaine 61
Rock Ridge 61, North Branch 41
Rothsay 49, Battle Lake 36
Royalton 61, Milaca 53
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Red Rock Central 5
Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Fergus Falls 49
Sauk Centre 91, Legacy Christian 41
Sleepy Eye 78, New Ulm Cathedral 50
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 99, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 27
Southland 49, Lanesboro 48
St. Agnes 55, Heritage Christian Academy 42
St. Cloud 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51
St. Paul Como Park 63, Hastings 56
St. Paul Washington/Johnson 67, St. Paul Highland Park 20
Stillwater 56, Woodbury 48
Swanville 67, HLWW 46
Tri-City United 53, Waseca 29
Two Rivers 68, Bloomington Jefferson 51
Underwood 69, Ashby 11
United Christian 58, St. Croix Prep 41
United South Central 58, Bethlehem Academy 43
Wadena-Deer Creek 64, Verndale 6
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Chisholm 57
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Blooming Prairie 41
Waukon, Iowa 68, Spring Grove 67
Wayzata 102, Park Center 31
West Lutheran 69, Liberty Classical 34
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Mountain Lake Area 16
White Bear Lake 55, Irondale 41
Windom 84, Blue Earth Area 39
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..