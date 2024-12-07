Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian 52, Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda 33

Alexandria 77, Willmar 59

Apple Valley 65, Columbia Heights 44

Austin 54, Rochester Marshall 45

Avail Academy 56, HSRA 18

Barnesville 76, Park Rapids 38

Barnum 52, Mille Lacs 33

Benson 75, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 67

Bertha-Hewitt 66, Pillager 36

Blake 54, Twin Cities Academy 43

Breckenridge 80, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 23

Browerville/Eagle Valley 54, Ortonville 15

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, Madelia 37

Caledonia 61, Rushford-Peterson 31

Cass Lake-Bena 84, Kelliher-Northome 64

Central Minnesota Christian 71, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 42

Chatfield 68, Wabasha-Kellogg 26

Christ’s Household of Faith 41, PACT 38

Crookston 64, Warroad 29

Crosby-Ironton 74, Anoka 65

Dassel-Cokato 64, Kimball 47

Detroit Lakes 60, Rocori 56

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 66, Hawley 55

East Grand Forks 61, Grand Forks Red River, N.D. 45

East Ridge 57, Roseville 42

Eden Prairie 60, Prior Lake 50

Elk River 62, Becker 44

Fairmont 59, St. James Area 41

Fillmore Central 50, Kenyon-Wanamingo 48

Floodwood 63, Cook County 23

Frazee 72, Staples-Motley 48

Glencoe-Silver Lake 63, Sibley East 42

Grand Meadow 52, Kingsland 36

Hills-Beaver Creek 61, Edgerton 41

Holdingford 53, Foley 42

Holy Angels 80, Burnsville 42

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 60, Hayfield 59

Jordan 65, Esko 35

Kasson-Mantorville 51, Rochester Lourdes 50

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 67, Litchfield 33

Kittson Central 86, Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 49

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 58, Martin Luther/GHEC/Truman 44

Lake Park-Audubon 57, Mahnomen-Waubun 39

Lake of the Woods 55, Red Lake 8

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 80, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 74

Lewiston-Altura 63, St. Charles 50

Littlefork-Big Falls 95, Bagley 56

Lyle-Pacelli 78, Mounds Park Academy 8

Maple Lake 67, St John’s 32

Marshall 62, Luverne 22

Melrose 51, MACA 47

Menahga 86, Henning 22

Minneapolis Roosevelt 61, St. Paul Harding 13

Minneapolis Southwest 55, South St. Paul 44

Minnehaha Academy 108, Breck 21

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 57, Springfield 54

Minnewaska 53, Montevideo 28

Monticello 69, Buffalo 33

Moorhead 48, Jamestown, N.D. 42

Moose Lake/Willow River 52, Two Harbors 40

Mounds View 60, St. Anthony 43

Murray County Central 60, Southwest Minnesota Christian 59

Nevis 63, Laporte 34

New London-Spicer 81, Paynesville 40

New Prague 74, Hutchinson 52

North St Paul 45, Hiawatha 10

Nova 56, St. Paul Humboldt 16

Orono 78, St. Peter 55

Osakis 50, Pierz 46

Parkers Prairie 66, Brandon-Evansville 53

Pequot Lakes 69, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 62

Pine City 74, Aitkin 58

Pine River-Backus 63, Blackduck 55

Providence Academy 94, Albany 24

Randolph 52, Medford 19

Red Lake County Central 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45

Red Wing 67, Albert Lea 18

Redwood Valley 62, Belle Plaine 61

Rock Ridge 61, North Branch 41

Rothsay 49, Battle Lake 36

Royalton 61, Milaca 53

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 69, Red Rock Central 5

Sartell-St. Stephen 50, Fergus Falls 49

Sauk Centre 91, Legacy Christian 41

Sleepy Eye 78, New Ulm Cathedral 50

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 99, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 27

Southland 49, Lanesboro 48

St. Agnes 55, Heritage Christian Academy 42

St. Cloud 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 51

St. Paul Como Park 63, Hastings 56

St. Paul Washington/Johnson 67, St. Paul Highland Park 20

Stillwater 56, Woodbury 48

Swanville 67, HLWW 46

Tri-City United 53, Waseca 29

Two Rivers 68, Bloomington Jefferson 51

Underwood 69, Ashby 11

United Christian 58, St. Croix Prep 41

United South Central 58, Bethlehem Academy 43

Wadena-Deer Creek 64, Verndale 6

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 74, Chisholm 57

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Blooming Prairie 41

Waukon, Iowa 68, Spring Grove 67

Wayzata 102, Park Center 31

West Lutheran 69, Liberty Classical 34

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 49, Mountain Lake Area 16

White Bear Lake 55, Irondale 41

Windom 84, Blue Earth Area 39

