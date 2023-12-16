Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM, Adel 68, Boone 56
Albia 88, Eldon Cardinal 31
Alburnett 69, Central City 22
Algona 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 41
Alta-Aurelia 71, West Bend-Mallard 52
Ankeny 79, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77
Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 29
Ballard 64, Carroll 48
Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 60, West Monona 59
Baxter 71, North Tama, Traer 49
Bedford 47, Wayne, Corydon 32
Belle Plaine 58, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 48
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 66, Aplington-Parkersburg 53
Bettendorf 50, Davenport, Central 35
Bishop Garrigan 58, North Union 53
Bondurant Farrar 58, Carlisle 51
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40, Glidden-Ralston 37
CAM, Anita 66, Paton-Churdan 18
Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Camanche 36
Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 98, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56
Cedar Rapids, Washington 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58
Charles City 69, Crestwood, Cresco 32
Clarke, Osceola 84, Davis County, Bloomfield 41
Clear Creek-Amana 80, Vinton-Shellsburg 41
Collins-Maxwell 63, GMG, Garwin 57
Colo-NESCO 73, BCLUW, Conrad 52
Coon Rapids-Bayard 86, East Union, Afton 44
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 84, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 64
Dallas Center-Grimes 72, Oskaloosa 47
Davenport, North 64, Clinton 37
Decorah 109, New Hampton 44
Denison-Schleswig 69, Clarinda 53
Denver 51, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47
Des Moines, North 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 53
Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Ottumwa 58
Dubuque, Hempstead 57, Wahlert, Dubuque 48
Dubuque, Senior 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 33
Earlham 47, Van Meter 46
East Mills 67, Griswold 22
East Sac County 64, GTRA 52
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Chariton 45
Estherville-Lincoln Central 72, Storm Lake 65
Exira-EHK 80, West Harrison, Mondamin 44
Forest City 61, West Hancock, Britt 50
Fort Madison 54, Burlington 52
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Jesup 49
Grinnell 51, South Tama County, Tama 19
Grundy Center 79, East Marshall, LeGrand 31
H-L-V, Victor 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 65, 3OT
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Humboldt 59
Harris-Lake Park 73, Trinity Christian 51
Holy Trinity 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 33
Hudson 79, Dike-New Hartford 41
Iowa City Liberty High School 57, Iowa City High 48
Kee, Lansing 65, South Winneshiek High School 49
Keokuk 50, Fairfield 39
Keota 59, Lynnville-Sully 56
Knoxville 93, Centerville 64
Lake Mills 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42
Le Mars 71, Sioux City, North 60
Linn-Mar, Marion 76, Iowa City West 63
Lisbon 66, Easton Valley 32
MOC-Floyd Valley 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 20
Madrid 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 40
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Edgewood-Colesburg High School 36
Marshalltown 62, Fort Dodge 45
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 81, Durant-Bennett 43
Montezuma 61, Sigourney 58
Monticello 54, Beckman Dyersville 20
Mt Ayr 54, Worth County, Mo. 44
Mt Pleasant 70, Washington 53
Murray 59, Lamoni 21
Muscatine 62, Assumption, Davenport 56
Nevada 67, South Hamilton, Jewell 52
Newell-Fonda 71, Manson Northwest Webster 57
Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Northwood-Kensett 52
North Cedar, Stanwood 49, Midland, Wyoming 41
North Fayette Valley High School 56, MFL-Mar-Mac 55
North Linn, Troy Mills 102, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35
North Mahaska, New Sharon 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 16
North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 49
Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Maquoketa 51
Norwalk 75, Indianola 48
Notre Dame, Burlington 68, Mediapolis 40
Oelwein 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42
Ogden 73, Woodward-Granger 47
Osage 72, Nashua-Plainfield 42
Panorama, Panora 63, AC/GC 59
Pella 70, Newton 62
Perry 55, Saydel 46
Pleasantville 74, Des Moines Christian 68
Postville 54, Central Elkader 29
Riceville 56, Clarksville 49
Ridge View 49, OABCIG 37
Rock Valley 49, Okoboji, Milford 33
Rockford 63, Central Springs 54
Roland-Story, Story City 41, PCM, Monroe 38
Sidney 55, Essex 52
Sioux Center 66, Central Lyon 58
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Pocahontas 54
Sioux City, East 71, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49
Solon 62, Marion 56
South Central Calhoun 52, Emmetsburg 48
South Hardin 68, AGWSR, Ackley 43
South O’Brien, Paullina 63, George-Little Rock 58
Southeast Polk 70, Urbandale 44
Southeast Valley 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23
Spirit Lake 63, Cherokee 57
Springville 54, Starmont 51
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 47, Hinton 44
Treynor 66, IKM-Manning 35
Tri-Center, Neola 75, Missouri Valley 59
Twin Cedars, Bussey 61, Melcher-Dallas 29
Underwood 82, Audubon 46
Union Community, LaPorte City 80, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49
Unity Christian 73, Sheldon 39
WACO, Wayland 59, Hillcrest 38
Wapello 38, Highland, Riverside 30
Waterloo Christian School 85, Tripoli 40
Waukee 70, Ankeny Centennial 51
Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 29
Webster City 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, 2OT
West Branch 60, West Liberty 48
West Burlington 73, New London 31
West Delaware, Manchester 62, Independence 32
West Fork, Sheffield 65, St Ansgar 51
West Lyon, Inwood 67, Boyden-Hull 47
West Marshall, State Center 66, Greene County 31
Williamsburg 62, Benton Community 46
Winterset 68, Gilbert 59
Woodbine 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 56
MAC Shootout=
Logan-Magnolia 52, AHSTW 43
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, Shenandoah 44
Tyson Classic=
Caledonia, Minn. 71, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67
Lawton-Bronson 67, Homer, Neb. 18
Omaha Skutt, Neb. 74, Grand View Christian 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.
Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Janesville, ppd.
