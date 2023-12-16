Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 68, Boone 56

Albia 88, Eldon Cardinal 31

Alburnett 69, Central City 22

Algona 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 41

Alta-Aurelia 71, West Bend-Mallard 52

Ankeny 79, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 77

Ankeny Christian Academy 79, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 29

Ballard 64, Carroll 48

Bancroft-Rosalie, Neb. 60, West Monona 59

Baxter 71, North Tama, Traer 49

Bedford 47, Wayne, Corydon 32

Belle Plaine 58, Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom 48

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 66, Aplington-Parkersburg 53

Bettendorf 50, Davenport, Central 35

Bishop Garrigan 58, North Union 53

Bondurant Farrar 58, Carlisle 51

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40, Glidden-Ralston 37

CAM, Anita 66, Paton-Churdan 18

Cascade,Western Dubuque 57, Camanche 36

Cedar Falls 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 53

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 98, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56

Cedar Rapids, Washington 60, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 58

Charles City 69, Crestwood, Cresco 32

Clarke, Osceola 84, Davis County, Bloomfield 41

Clear Creek-Amana 80, Vinton-Shellsburg 41

Collins-Maxwell 63, GMG, Garwin 57

Colo-NESCO 73, BCLUW, Conrad 52

Coon Rapids-Bayard 86, East Union, Afton 44

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 84, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 64

Dallas Center-Grimes 72, Oskaloosa 47

Davenport, North 64, Clinton 37

Decorah 109, New Hampton 44

Denison-Schleswig 69, Clarinda 53

Denver 51, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 47

Des Moines, North 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 53

Des Moines, Roosevelt 62, Ottumwa 58

Dubuque, Hempstead 57, Wahlert, Dubuque 48

Dubuque, Senior 59, Epworth, Western Dubuque 33

Earlham 47, Van Meter 46

East Mills 67, Griswold 22

East Sac County 64, GTRA 52

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Chariton 45

Estherville-Lincoln Central 72, Storm Lake 65

Exira-EHK 80, West Harrison, Mondamin 44

Forest City 61, West Hancock, Britt 50

Fort Madison 54, Burlington 52

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 74, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 34

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 57, Jesup 49

Grinnell 51, South Tama County, Tama 19

Grundy Center 79, East Marshall, LeGrand 31

H-L-V, Victor 66, Iowa Valley, Marengo 65, 3OT

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 69, Humboldt 59

Harris-Lake Park 73, Trinity Christian 51

Holy Trinity 65, Van Buren, Keosauqua 33

Hudson 79, Dike-New Hartford 41

Iowa City Liberty High School 57, Iowa City High 48

Kee, Lansing 65, South Winneshiek High School 49

Keokuk 50, Fairfield 39

Keota 59, Lynnville-Sully 56

Knoxville 93, Centerville 64

Lake Mills 67, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 42

Le Mars 71, Sioux City, North 60

Linn-Mar, Marion 76, Iowa City West 63

Lisbon 66, Easton Valley 32

MOC-Floyd Valley 82, Sibley-Ocheyedan 20

Madrid 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 40

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 58, Edgewood-Colesburg High School 36

Marshalltown 62, Fort Dodge 45

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 81, Durant-Bennett 43

Montezuma 61, Sigourney 58

Monticello 54, Beckman Dyersville 20

Mt Ayr 54, Worth County, Mo. 44

Mt Pleasant 70, Washington 53

Murray 59, Lamoni 21

Muscatine 62, Assumption, Davenport 56

Nevada 67, South Hamilton, Jewell 52

Newell-Fonda 71, Manson Northwest Webster 57

Newman Catholic, Mason City 76, Northwood-Kensett 52

North Cedar, Stanwood 49, Midland, Wyoming 41

North Fayette Valley High School 56, MFL-Mar-Mac 55

North Linn, Troy Mills 102, East Buchanan, Winthrop 35

North Mahaska, New Sharon 78, Tri-County, Thornburg 16

North Scott, Eldridge 55, Pleasant Valley 49

Northeast, Goose Lake 53, Maquoketa 51

Norwalk 75, Indianola 48

Notre Dame, Burlington 68, Mediapolis 40

Oelwein 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 42

Ogden 73, Woodward-Granger 47

Osage 72, Nashua-Plainfield 42

Panorama, Panora 63, AC/GC 59

Pella 70, Newton 62

Perry 55, Saydel 46

Pleasantville 74, Des Moines Christian 68

Postville 54, Central Elkader 29

Riceville 56, Clarksville 49

Ridge View 49, OABCIG 37

Rock Valley 49, Okoboji, Milford 33

Rockford 63, Central Springs 54

Roland-Story, Story City 41, PCM, Monroe 38

Sidney 55, Essex 52

Sioux Center 66, Central Lyon 58

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 58, Pocahontas 54

Sioux City, East 71, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49

Solon 62, Marion 56

South Central Calhoun 52, Emmetsburg 48

South Hardin 68, AGWSR, Ackley 43

South O’Brien, Paullina 63, George-Little Rock 58

Southeast Polk 70, Urbandale 44

Southeast Valley 86, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 23

Spirit Lake 63, Cherokee 57

Springville 54, Starmont 51

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 47, Hinton 44

Treynor 66, IKM-Manning 35

Tri-Center, Neola 75, Missouri Valley 59

Twin Cedars, Bussey 61, Melcher-Dallas 29

Underwood 82, Audubon 46

Union Community, LaPorte City 80, Sumner-Fredericksburg 49

Unity Christian 73, Sheldon 39

WACO, Wayland 59, Hillcrest 38

Wapello 38, Highland, Riverside 30

Waterloo Christian School 85, Tripoli 40

Waukee 70, Ankeny Centennial 51

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 29

Webster City 52, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 48, 2OT

West Branch 60, West Liberty 48

West Burlington 73, New London 31

West Delaware, Manchester 62, Independence 32

West Fork, Sheffield 65, St Ansgar 51

West Lyon, Inwood 67, Boyden-Hull 47

West Marshall, State Center 66, Greene County 31

Williamsburg 62, Benton Community 46

Winterset 68, Gilbert 59

Woodbine 68, Ar-We-Va, Westside 56

MAC Shootout=

Logan-Magnolia 52, AHSTW 43

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 71, Shenandoah 44

Tyson Classic=

Caledonia, Minn. 71, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 67

Lawton-Bronson 67, Homer, Neb. 18

Omaha Skutt, Neb. 74, Grand View Christian 71

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Clear Lake vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge, ppd.

Don Bosco, Gilbertville vs. Janesville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..