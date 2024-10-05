Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 55, Southern Wells 0
Alexandria 42, Frankton 28
Batesville 65, Greensburg 16
Beech Grove 28, Indpls Ritter 27
Bloomington North 28, Columbus East 20
Boone Grove 47, Whiting 28
Boonville 47, Princeton 13
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory Academy 83, Terre Haute South 65
Brownsburg 66, Zionsville 28
Brownstown 42, Madison 14
Carroll (Flora) 45, Clinton Central 6
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 31, Homestead 10
Cascade 41, Northview 14
Castle 14, Jasper 13
Centerville 61, Union Co. 8
Chesterton 17, Lake Central 16
Churubusco 34, Central Noble 0
Cin. La Salle, Ohio 28, Indpls Cathedral 17
Cin. La Salle, Ohio 28, Indpls Roncalli 17
Clinton Prairie 48, Taylor 7
Cloverdale 26, Greencastle 21
Columbus North 32, Bloomington South 14
Concord 49, Goshen 0
Corydon 49, Charlestown 43
Covington 41, Seeger 14
Crown Point 42, LaPorte 0
Culver Academy 31, Bremen 7
Danville 64, Frankfort 16
DeKalb 47, Norwell 21
Decatur Central 44, Greenwood 7
Delta 27, Pendleton Hts. 26
E. Central 62, Connersville 6
E. Noble 35, Columbia City 14
Eastern (Greene) 28, Red Hill, Ill. 12
Eastern (Greentown) 28, Tri-Central 6
Eastern Hancock 52, Monroe Central 14
Eastside 38, Fremont 7
Elkhart 7, Penn 3
Evansville Harrison 48, Evansville Central 6
Evansville Mater Dei 49, Evansville Bosse 0
Evansville Memorial 47, Evansville Reitz 7
Evansville North 28, Vincennes 12
Floyd Central 48, Bedford N. Lawrence 20
Franklin Central 22, Fishers 13
Franklin Co. 41, S. Dearborn 7
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 8, Ft. Wayne Luers 0
Ft. Wayne North 6, Ft. Wayne South 0
Ft. Wayne Snider 49, Ft. Wayne Northrop 14
Ft. Wayne Wayne 44, Ft. Wayne Concordia 20
Garrett 42, Fairfield 12
Gibson Southern 39, Washington 10
Greenwood Christian 51, Clarksville 14
Griffith 42, Gary West 0
Hamilton Hts. 26, Twin Lakes 16
Hammond Morton 42, Hammond Central 14
Hanover Central 21, Hobart 14
Heritage 51, Bluffton 20
Heritage Christian 40, Lapel 21
Heritage Hills 55, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 6
Indian Creek 44, Indpls Tech 7
Indpls Attucks 50, Indpls Shortridge 0
Indpls Ben Davis 58, Carmel 30
Indpls Cathedral 49, Center Grove 45
Indpls Chatard 39, Andrean 14
Indpls Lutheran 49, Monrovia 14
Indpls Pike 42, Guerin Catholic High School 3
Knox 41, Jimtown 28
Kokomo 57, Richmond 29
LaVille 17, Glenn 7
Lafayette Central Catholic High School 35, Tipton 13
Lafayette Harrison 52, Anderson 0
Lafayette Jeff 70, Marion 28
Lawrence Central 42, Indpls N. Central 7
Lawrence North 33, Warren Central 7
Lawrenceburg 38, Rushville 6
Lebanon 56, Crawfordsville 7
Leo 34, Huntington North 20
Linton 48, N. Knox 0
Logansport 28, W. Lafayette 14
Lowell 27, Kankakee Valley 14
Maconaquah 42, Cass 21
Madison-Grant 20, Eastbrook 14
Manchester 35, Whitko 14
Martinsville 41, Indpls Perry Meridian 21
McCutcheon 20, Muncie Central 14
Merrillville 35, Valparaiso 7
Mississinewa 58, Elwood 0
Mooresville 24, Whiteland 21
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 45, New Castle 21
Munster 41, Highland 24
N. Central (Farmersburg) 25, Edinburgh 6
N. Decatur 54, N. Daviess 6
N. Harrison 24, Silver Creek 21
N. Judson 48, Winamac 6
N. Miami 63, S. Central (Union Mills) 20
N. Posey 42, Forest Park 7
N. Putnam 56, W. Vigo 22
N. Vermillion 37, Parke Heritage 18
N. White 26, S. Newton 20
New Haven 50, Bellmont 9
New Palestine 35, Shelbyville 0
New Prairie 42, Mishawaka Marian 28
Noblesville 28, Hamilton Southeastern 21
Northeastern 42, Shenandoah 20
Northridge 44, Wawasee 15
Northwestern 40, Wabash 6
Oak Hill 52, Blackford 6
Paoli 62, Crawford Co. 7
Perry Central 16, W. Washington 6
Peru 28, Southwood 14
Pike Central 22, Tell City 0
Pioneer 38, Culver 6
Plainfield 34, Franklin 13
Plymouth 14, NorthWood 10
Portage 9, Michigan City 7
Providence 35, Milan 21
River Forest 35, Hammond Noll 0
Riverton Parke 59, Attica 0
Rochester 42, Northfield 7
S. Adams 34, Jay Co. 14
S. Bend Adams 49, S. Bend Washington 20
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 29, S. Bend Riley 0
S. Putnam 59, Brown Co. 6
S. Vermillion 55, Fountain Central 14
Salem 37, Eastern (Pekin) 7
Scottsburg 56, Mitchell 7
Seymour 44, Jennings Co. 0
Sheridan 21, Delphi 7
Southridge 48, S. Spencer 12
Speedway 29, Covenant Christian High School 0
Springs Valley 55, Tecumseh 0
Sullivan 54, Edgewood 0
Switzerland Co. 26, S. Decatur 6
Terre Haute North 15, Southport 13
Tippecanoe Valley 31, Western 14
Tri 64, Knightstown 46
Tri-County 47, Frontier 13
Tri-West 70, N. Montgomery 0
Triton 42, Caston 0
Triton Central 19, Indpls Scecina 16
Union City 41, Cambridge City Lincoln 8
W. Central 42, Faith Christian 3
W. Noble 35, Lakeland (IN) 0
Warsaw 21, Mishawaka 13
Wes-Del 72, Indpls Park Tudor 45
Western Boone 36, Southmont 6
Westfield 45, Avon 13
Wheeler 43, Calumet 8
Winchester 28, Hagerstown 21
Woodlan 42, Prairie Heights 0
Yorktown 21, Greenfield 7
