Friday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Albert Lea def. Grand Meadow, 25-19, 17-25, 15-7
Anoka def. Winona, 25-27, 25-12, 15-7
Apple Valley def. Albert Lea, 25-19, 25-19
Apple Valley def. Blaine, 25-18, 26-24
Bethlehem Academy def. Medford, 25-17, 25-10, 22-25, 25-17
Blaine def. Grand Meadow, 25-12, 22-25, 15-11
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17
Burnsville def. Anoka, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9
Burnsville def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-11, 25-20
Centennial def. Stewartville, 19-25, 25-18, 15-7
Champlin Park def. Caledonia, 25-23, 25-13
Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 25-23, 25-21
Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-20, 26-24
Eagan def. Moorhead, 25-19, 25-22
East Ridge def. Caledonia, 25-23, 25-21
East Ridge def. Prior Lake, 25-21, 26-24
Farmington def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 15-25, 25-21, 15-7
Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Mankato Loyola, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12
Hayfield def. United South Central, 3-2
Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12
Kittson County Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-7, 25-7, 25-15
Lakeview def. Yellow Medicine East, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17
Lakeville North def. Jackson County Central, 25-10, 25-21
Lakeville North def. Rochester Century, 25-21, 25-11
Lakeville South def. Rochester Mayo, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10
Lakeville South def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D., 25-18, 25-16
Legacy Christian def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-19
Liberty Classical def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19
Maple River def. NRHEG, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22
Marshall def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-22
Marshall def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D., 25-18, 25-16
New Prague def. Eden Prairie, 25-14, 25-18
New Prague def. Moorhead, 25-18, 25-23
Norman County East def. Crookston, 25-23, 25-11, 25-13
Northfield def. Jackson County Central, 25-13, 25-13
Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-15, 25-22
Park Christian def. Win-E-Mac, 21-25, 25-17, 25-7, 25-14
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Legacy Christian, 25-10, 25-16
Sartell-St. Stephen def. Stewartville, 25-10, 25-16
St. Clair def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24
St. Michael-Albertville def. Farmington, 20-25, 25-13, 15-12
St. Michael-Albertville def. Minneapolis Southwest, 22-25, 25-13, 15-13
United Christian def. Trinity, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-27, 25-14, 25-14
Winona def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 27-25, 25-21
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-20, 25-27, 15-11
___
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..