Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Albert Lea def. Grand Meadow, 25-19, 17-25, 15-7

Anoka def. Winona, 25-27, 25-12, 15-7

Apple Valley def. Albert Lea, 25-19, 25-19

Apple Valley def. Blaine, 25-18, 26-24

Bethlehem Academy def. Medford, 25-17, 25-10, 22-25, 25-17

Blaine def. Grand Meadow, 25-12, 22-25, 15-11

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart def. Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity, 25-19, 25-13, 25-17

Burnsville def. Anoka, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9

Burnsville def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-11, 25-20

Centennial def. Stewartville, 19-25, 25-18, 15-7

Champlin Park def. Caledonia, 25-23, 25-13

Champlin Park def. Prior Lake, 25-23, 25-21

Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-20, 26-24

Eagan def. Moorhead, 25-19, 25-22

East Ridge def. Caledonia, 25-23, 25-21

East Ridge def. Prior Lake, 25-21, 26-24

Farmington def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 15-25, 25-21, 15-7

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop def. Mankato Loyola, 25-10, 25-19, 25-12

Hayfield def. United South Central, 3-2

Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Randolph, 23-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-12

Kittson County Central def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-7, 25-7, 25-15

Lakeview def. Yellow Medicine East, 20-25, 25-14, 25-13, 25-17

Lakeville North def. Jackson County Central, 25-10, 25-21

Lakeville North def. Rochester Century, 25-21, 25-11

Lakeville South def. Rochester Mayo, 25-23, 22-25, 15-10

Lakeville South def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D., 25-18, 25-16

Legacy Christian def. Centennial, 25-14, 25-19

Liberty Classical def. Twin Cities Academy, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19

Maple River def. NRHEG, 25-19, 19-25, 26-24, 25-22

Marshall def. Rochester Mayo, 25-21, 25-22

Marshall def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, S.D., 25-18, 25-16

New Prague def. Eden Prairie, 25-14, 25-18

New Prague def. Moorhead, 25-18, 25-23

Norman County East def. Crookston, 25-23, 25-11, 25-13

Northfield def. Jackson County Central, 25-13, 25-13

Northfield def. Rochester Century, 25-15, 25-22

Park Christian def. Win-E-Mac, 21-25, 25-17, 25-7, 25-14

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Legacy Christian, 25-10, 25-16

Sartell-St. Stephen def. Stewartville, 25-10, 25-16

St. Clair def. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, 25-16, 25-19, 26-24

St. Michael-Albertville def. Farmington, 20-25, 25-13, 15-12

St. Michael-Albertville def. Minneapolis Southwest, 22-25, 25-13, 15-13

United Christian def. Trinity, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-17

Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. Blooming Prairie, 25-11, 25-27, 25-14, 25-14

Winona def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 27-25, 25-21

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Minneapolis Southwest, 25-20, 25-27, 15-11

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..