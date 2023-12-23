Friday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 55, Melrose 39

Blooming Prairie 92, Randolph 79

Caledonia 89, Albert Lea 58

Dawson-Boyd 74, Pipestone 73

DeLaSalle 87, Benilde-St Margaret’s 75

Deer River 65, Barnum 53

Duluth East 69, Bloomington Jefferson 57

Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Foley 51

Edina 61, East Ridge 57

Farmington 62, Eagan 56

Fond du Lac 60, New York Mills 58

Forest Lake 76, Coon Rapids 74

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 63, Stephen-Argyle 59

HLWW 66, Central 48

Kasson-Mantorville 63, Rochester Lourdes 39

Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Hayfield 42

Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58, Litchfield 53

LCWM 55, Maple River 47

Lakeville North 88, Prior Lake 45

Lakeville South 64, Burnsville 46

Little Falls 69, Upsala 60

Mankato East 101, Big Lake 52

Math and Science 80, Washington Tech 68

Milaca 58, Rush City 55

Minneapolis Edison 63, Simley 53

Minneota 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47

PACT 53, North Lakes Academy 48

Park Rapids 84, Pine River-Backus 41

Red Lake 112, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58

Red Lake County Central 79, Sacred Heart 70

Red Rock Central 66, Springfield 59

Rockford 79, Twin Cities Academy 66

Rosemount 59, Apple Valley 56

Sebeka 58, Ogilvie 54

Shakopee 68, Eastview 49

Spring Grove 64, Lanesboro 30

St. Clair 79, Tri-City United 46

St. James Area 85, Martin County West 58

St. Paul Humboldt 93, Exploration 34

St. Paul Johnson 68, St. Croix Prep 50

Staples-Motley 62, Pillager 60

Stillwater 58, Mahtomedi 49

Triton 69, Bethlehem Academy 58

United South Central 51, NRHEG 31

Wabasha-Kellogg 66, Mabel-Canton 64, OT

Waseca 73, JWP 59

Winona 55, Mankato West 46

___

