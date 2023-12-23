Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 55, Melrose 39
Blooming Prairie 92, Randolph 79
Caledonia 89, Albert Lea 58
Dawson-Boyd 74, Pipestone 73
DeLaSalle 87, Benilde-St Margaret’s 75
Deer River 65, Barnum 53
Duluth East 69, Bloomington Jefferson 57
Eden Valley-Watkins 60, Foley 51
Edina 61, East Ridge 57
Farmington 62, Eagan 56
Fond du Lac 60, New York Mills 58
Forest Lake 76, Coon Rapids 74
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 63, Stephen-Argyle 59
HLWW 66, Central 48
Kasson-Mantorville 63, Rochester Lourdes 39
Kenyon-Wanamingo 51, Hayfield 42
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58, Litchfield 53
LCWM 55, Maple River 47
Lakeville North 88, Prior Lake 45
Lakeville South 64, Burnsville 46
Little Falls 69, Upsala 60
Mankato East 101, Big Lake 52
Math and Science 80, Washington Tech 68
Milaca 58, Rush City 55
Minneapolis Edison 63, Simley 53
Minneota 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 47
PACT 53, North Lakes Academy 48
Park Rapids 84, Pine River-Backus 41
Red Lake 112, Clearbrook-Gonvick 58
Red Lake County Central 79, Sacred Heart 70
Red Rock Central 66, Springfield 59
Rockford 79, Twin Cities Academy 66
Rosemount 59, Apple Valley 56
Sebeka 58, Ogilvie 54
Shakopee 68, Eastview 49
Spring Grove 64, Lanesboro 30
St. Clair 79, Tri-City United 46
St. James Area 85, Martin County West 58
St. Paul Humboldt 93, Exploration 34
St. Paul Johnson 68, St. Croix Prep 50
Staples-Motley 62, Pillager 60
Stillwater 58, Mahtomedi 49
Triton 69, Bethlehem Academy 58
United South Central 51, NRHEG 31
Wabasha-Kellogg 66, Mabel-Canton 64, OT
Waseca 73, JWP 59
Winona 55, Mankato West 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..