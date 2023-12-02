Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 57, Woodward-Granger 21

AGWSR, Ackley 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 30

Akron-Westfield 56, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 37

Alta-Aurelia 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 14

Ames 31, Fort Dodge 30

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Webster City 39

Ballard 56, ADM, Adel 51

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51, Sioux City, East 49

Bondurant Farrar 34, Winterset 30

Calamus-Wheatland 66, Midland, Wyoming 29

Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 58

Central Decatur, Leon 50, Wayne, Corydon 37

Central Elkader 24, South Winneshiek High School 18

Central Springs 51, Osage 34

Cherokee 81, Woodbine 50

Clarke, Osceola 45, Chariton 35

Collins-Maxwell 46, Baxter 21

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 44, Louisa-Muscatine 22

Coon Rapids-Bayard 43, CAM, Anita 22

Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Des Moines Christian 24

Des Moines, Lincoln 56, Des Moines, East 25

Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Des Moines, North 26

Dike-New Hartford 59, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 18

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Ankeny Centennial 34

East Mills 47, Hamburg 14

East Sac County 44, South Central Calhoun 36

East Union, Afton 29, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Albia 21

Edgewood-Colesburg High School 51, Alburnett 40

English Valleys, North English 65, Belle Plaine 39

Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48

Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Essex 21

GMG, Garwin 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 42

Gilbert 49, Carroll 48

Glenwood 56, Atlantic 42

Griswold 46, Heartland Christian 15

Grundy Center 61, Hudson 49

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Trinity Christian 49

Holy Trinity 63, West Burlington 26

Humboldt 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 53

Indianola 63, Newton 23

Janesville 54, Tripoli 48

Johnston 70, Ankeny 49

Keokuk 60, Washington 32

Kingsley-Pierson 49, OABCIG 31

Knoxville 68, Eldon Cardinal 28

Lone Tree 46, Highland, Riverside 22

Lynnville-Sully 52, H-L-V, Victor 19

MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Kee, Lansing 44

MOC-Floyd Valley 71, Boyden-Hull 41

MVAOCOU 74, West Monona 63

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 31

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, Anamosa 30

Monticello 48, West Branch 16

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 67, Murray 34

Newell-Fonda 48, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 38

Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, North Butler, Greene 18

North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Springville 32

North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Montezuma 42

North Polk, Alleman 49, Carlisle 34

North Union 41, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36

Northwood-Kensett 50, Nashua-Plainfield 40

Norwalk 69, Pella 67

Notre Dame, Burlington 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 32

Orient-Macksburg 38, Moulton-Udell 25

Ottumwa 64, Des Moines, Hoover 18

Panorama, Panora 62, Madrid 18

Parkview Christian, Neb. 55, Whiting 34

Pekin 51, Winfield-Mount Union 40

Perry 48, Nevada 15

Pleasant Valley 78, Muscatine 11

Pocahontas 55, Manson Northwest Webster 42

Quad Cities, Ill. 33, Morning Star 30

Red Oak 80, Lewis Central 24

Regina, Iowa City 73, Camanche 33

Riverside, Oakland 51, IKM-Manning 18

Rock Valley 51, Sioux Center 49

Roland-Story, Story City 49, West Marshall, State Center 42

Seymour 45, Diagonal 21

Sioux City, West 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 47

South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Saydel 15

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49, Clarinda 33

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50, North Fayette Valley High School 39

Urbandale 60, Marshalltown 18

Valley, West Des Moines 53, Waukee Northwest 38

Vinton-Shellsburg 82, Independence 49

WACO, Wayland 63, Wapello 46

Wahlert, Dubuque 61, Linn-Mar, Marion 32

Waterloo, West 69, Dubuque, Senior 22

Waukee 55, Southeast Polk 41

West Delaware, Manchester 58, South Tama County, Tama 13

West Lyon, Inwood 46, Okoboji, Milford 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Ankeny Christian Academy, ccd.

