Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 57, Woodward-Granger 21
AGWSR, Ackley 44, Union Community, LaPorte City 30
Akron-Westfield 56, St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 37
Alta-Aurelia 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 14
Ames 31, Fort Dodge 30
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Webster City 39
Ballard 56, ADM, Adel 51
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 51, Sioux City, East 49
Bondurant Farrar 34, Winterset 30
Calamus-Wheatland 66, Midland, Wyoming 29
Cedar Rapids, Washington 66, Iowa City Liberty High School 58
Central Decatur, Leon 50, Wayne, Corydon 37
Central Elkader 24, South Winneshiek High School 18
Central Springs 51, Osage 34
Cherokee 81, Woodbine 50
Clarke, Osceola 45, Chariton 35
Collins-Maxwell 46, Baxter 21
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 44, Louisa-Muscatine 22
Coon Rapids-Bayard 43, CAM, Anita 22
Dallas Center-Grimes 50, Des Moines Christian 24
Des Moines, Lincoln 56, Des Moines, East 25
Des Moines, Roosevelt 45, Des Moines, North 26
Dike-New Hartford 59, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 18
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 60, Ankeny Centennial 34
East Mills 47, Hamburg 14
East Sac County 44, South Central Calhoun 36
East Union, Afton 29, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 26
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 61, Albia 21
Edgewood-Colesburg High School 51, Alburnett 40
English Valleys, North English 65, Belle Plaine 39
Forest City 56, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 48
Fremont Mills, Tabor 58, Essex 21
GMG, Garwin 53, Meskwaki Settlement School 42
Gilbert 49, Carroll 48
Glenwood 56, Atlantic 42
Griswold 46, Heartland Christian 15
Grundy Center 61, Hudson 49
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51, Trinity Christian 49
Holy Trinity 63, West Burlington 26
Humboldt 63, Iowa Falls-Alden 53
Indianola 63, Newton 23
Janesville 54, Tripoli 48
Johnston 70, Ankeny 49
Keokuk 60, Washington 32
Kingsley-Pierson 49, OABCIG 31
Knoxville 68, Eldon Cardinal 28
Lone Tree 46, Highland, Riverside 22
Lynnville-Sully 52, H-L-V, Victor 19
MFL-Mar-Mac 46, Kee, Lansing 44
MOC-Floyd Valley 71, Boyden-Hull 41
MVAOCOU 74, West Monona 63
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 53, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 31
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 69, Anamosa 30
Monticello 48, West Branch 16
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 67, Murray 34
Newell-Fonda 48, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 38
Newman Catholic, Mason City 50, North Butler, Greene 18
North Linn, Troy Mills 65, Springville 32
North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Montezuma 42
North Polk, Alleman 49, Carlisle 34
North Union 41, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 36
Northwood-Kensett 50, Nashua-Plainfield 40
Norwalk 69, Pella 67
Notre Dame, Burlington 55, Van Buren, Keosauqua 32
Orient-Macksburg 38, Moulton-Udell 25
Ottumwa 64, Des Moines, Hoover 18
Panorama, Panora 62, Madrid 18
Parkview Christian, Neb. 55, Whiting 34
Pekin 51, Winfield-Mount Union 40
Perry 48, Nevada 15
Pleasant Valley 78, Muscatine 11
Pocahontas 55, Manson Northwest Webster 42
Quad Cities, Ill. 33, Morning Star 30
Red Oak 80, Lewis Central 24
Regina, Iowa City 73, Camanche 33
Riverside, Oakland 51, IKM-Manning 18
Rock Valley 51, Sioux Center 49
Roland-Story, Story City 49, West Marshall, State Center 42
Seymour 45, Diagonal 21
Sioux City, West 57, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 47
South Hamilton, Jewell 54, Saydel 15
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 49, Clarinda 33
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 50, North Fayette Valley High School 39
Urbandale 60, Marshalltown 18
Valley, West Des Moines 53, Waukee Northwest 38
Vinton-Shellsburg 82, Independence 49
WACO, Wayland 63, Wapello 46
Wahlert, Dubuque 61, Linn-Mar, Marion 32
Waterloo, West 69, Dubuque, Senior 22
Waukee 55, Southeast Polk 41
West Delaware, Manchester 58, South Tama County, Tama 13
West Lyon, Inwood 46, Okoboji, Milford 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Twin Cedars, Bussey vs. Ankeny Christian Academy, ccd.
___
