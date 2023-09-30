Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Ada-Borup-West 22, Lake Park-Audubon 8

Barnesville 54, Warroad 0

Bemidji 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 14

Braham 55, Ely 8

Brandon-Evansville 26, Hillcrest Lutheran 14

Brooklyn Center 31, Twin Cities Academy 0

Carlton-Wrenshall 21, Laporte 6

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 28, Red Rock Central 8

Centennial 35, Osseo 0

DeLaSalle 35, St. Anthony 13

East Grand Forks 23, Thief River Falls 14

Esko 32, Two Harbors 3

Fergus Falls 28, Perham 14

Fosston 39, Northern Freeze 0

Fridley 34, Minneapolis South 8

Hancock 34, Rothsay 16

Jackson County Central 29, Redwood Valley 14

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 7

Lakeville North 28, Eagan 6

Lakeville South 39, Rochester Mayo 17

Lewiston-Altura 36, Wabasha-Kellogg 25

Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Red Lake County 8

Minneapolis Henry 56, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis North 42, Minneapolis Washburn 0

Moorhead 48, St. Cloud Tech 13

Nevis 48, Cromwell 13

New Prague 28, Rochester John Marshall 20

North Branch 33, Duluth Denfeld 13

Ogilvie 35, Bertha-Hewitt 8

Park Center 19, Irondale 0

Parkers Prairie 22, Breckenridge 15

Pierz 33, Melrose 0

Pillager 51, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14

Polk County West 59, Red Lake 0

Rochester Lourdes 22, Red Wing 0

Roseau 36, Crookston 19

Southland 34, Grand Meadow 14

St. Charles 19, Triton 14

Stephen-Argyle 20, NCEUH 18

Two Rivers 45, St. Paul Highland Park 13

White Bear Lake 21, East Ridge 15

