Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Ada-Borup-West 22, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Barnesville 54, Warroad 0
Bemidji 41, Sartell-St. Stephen 14
Braham 55, Ely 8
Brandon-Evansville 26, Hillcrest Lutheran 14
Brooklyn Center 31, Twin Cities Academy 0
Carlton-Wrenshall 21, Laporte 6
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 28, Red Rock Central 8
Centennial 35, Osseo 0
DeLaSalle 35, St. Anthony 13
East Grand Forks 23, Thief River Falls 14
Esko 32, Two Harbors 3
Fergus Falls 28, Perham 14
Fosston 39, Northern Freeze 0
Fridley 34, Minneapolis South 8
Hancock 34, Rothsay 16
Jackson County Central 29, Redwood Valley 14
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 7
Lakeville North 28, Eagan 6
Lakeville South 39, Rochester Mayo 17
Lewiston-Altura 36, Wabasha-Kellogg 25
Mahnomen/Waubun 30, Red Lake County 8
Minneapolis Henry 56, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis North 42, Minneapolis Washburn 0
Moorhead 48, St. Cloud Tech 13
Nevis 48, Cromwell 13
New Prague 28, Rochester John Marshall 20
North Branch 33, Duluth Denfeld 13
Ogilvie 35, Bertha-Hewitt 8
Park Center 19, Irondale 0
Parkers Prairie 22, Breckenridge 15
Pierz 33, Melrose 0
Pillager 51, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 14
Polk County West 59, Red Lake 0
Rochester Lourdes 22, Red Wing 0
Roseau 36, Crookston 19
Southland 34, Grand Meadow 14
St. Charles 19, Triton 14
Stephen-Argyle 20, NCEUH 18
Two Rivers 45, St. Paul Highland Park 13
White Bear Lake 21, East Ridge 15
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..