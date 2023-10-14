Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Adams Central 45, Woodlan 6
Alexandria 20, Madison-Grant 14
Angola 14, Eastside 3
Avon 14, Noblesville 7
Batesville 55, Connersville 14
Bedford N. Lawrence 28, Columbus East 21
Beech Grove 28, Franklin Co. 27
Bloomington North 42, Southport 14
Bluffton 32, Lakeland 14
Boone Grove 45, Hammond Noll 0
Brownsburg 21, Hamilton Southeastern 14
Brownstown 48, Scottsburg 21
Carroll (Flora) 24, Sheridan 0
Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne North 14
Cass 38, Southwood 14
Castle 24, Evansville Memorial 21
Center Grove 45, Indpls Cathedral 38
Centerville 49, Knightstown 3
Charlestown 52, Eastern (Pekin) 14
Christel House Manual 68, Indpls Irvington 0
Christian Brothers, Mo. 47, Warren Central 3
Columbus North 22, South Vigo 20
Concord 46, Plymouth 6
Covenant Christian 38, Indpls Ritter 13
Crawfordsville 44, Frankfort 12
Crown Point 38, Michigan City 0
Danville 23, N. Montgomery 20
Decatur Central 36, Franklin 0
E. Central 41, Indpls Roncalli 7
E. Noble 70, Bellmont 7
Eastern (Greene) 43, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6
Edgewood 46, Brown Co. 6
Evansville Bosse 48, Evansville Harrison 13
Evansville North 72, Evansville Central 0
Evansville Reitz 14, Evansville Mater Dei 10
Fairfield 33, Churubusco 0
Fishers 34, Zionsville 14
Floyd Central 47, New Albany 0
Frankton 47, Blackford 6
Fremont 34, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 16
Ft. Wayne Northrop 35, Ft. Wayne South 17
Ft. Wayne Snider 37, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0
Garrett 22, Central Noble 7
Gibson Southern 35, Boonville 8
Glenn 53, S. Bend Washington 20
Greencastle 17, N. Putnam 9
Greenfield 44, New Castle 20
Hagerstown 27, Northeastern 20
Hamilton Hts. 26, W. Lafayette 23
Heritage 28, Jay Co. 6
Heritage Hills 50, Washington 7
Homestead 10, Ft. Wayne Luers 7
Indian Creek 22, Northview 21
Indpls Ben Davis 50, Indpls N. Central 3
Indpls Chatard 34, Cin. Elder, Ohio 7
Indpls Park Tudor 65, Edinburgh 6
Indy Brebeuf 48, North Vigo 27
Jasper 13, Vincennes 0
Jennings Co. 28, Jeffersonville 27, 2OT
Knox 50, Caston 0
LaVille 52, Culver 0
Lafayette Catholic 26, Western 7
Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 21
Lapel 36, Eastern Hancock 31
Lawrence Central 21, Carmel 17
Lawrence North 21, Indpls Pike 6
Lawrenceburg 42, S. Dearborn 21
Logansport 34, Anderson 27
Martinsville 13, Plainfield 6
Mishawaka 41, Wawasee 22
Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 10
Mississinewa 42, Eastbrook 6
Monroe Central 22, Shenandoah 6
Monrovia 44, Indpls Scecina 0
Mooresville 24, Indpls Perry Meridian 14
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35, Yorktown 21
Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38, Princeton 0
Muncie Central 41, Indpls Tech 12
N. Decatur 47, Switzerland Co. 0
N. Judson 33, Pioneer 12
N. Posey 70, Pike Central 0
N. Vermillion 26, Seeger 0
N. White 20, W. Central 18
New Haven 47, Huntington North 12
New Palestine 38, Delta 7
NorthWood 22, Goshen 0
Northfield 18, N. Miami 8
Norwell 28, Columbia City 22
Oak Hill 63, Elwood 0
Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 14
Paoli 37, N. Knox 30
Pendleton Hts. 28, Shelbyville 6
Penn 42, S. Bend Adams 0
Peru 52, Manchester 6
Providence 35, N. Harrison 0
Riverton Parke 20, Covington 6
Rochester 36, Maconaquah 14
Rushville 52, Greensburg 13
S. Adams 48, Southern Wells 3
S. Bend Riley 24, Jimtown 12
S. Decatur 38, Day. Christian, Ohio 15
S. Putnam 20, Cascade 17
S. Vermillion 48, Attica 0
Silver Creek 46, Corydon 9
Southridge 49, Forest Park 17
Spring Valley 50, N. Daviess 14
Sullivan 48, W. Vigo 0
Tecumseh 41, OPH, Ill. 6
Tell City 55, S. Spencer 15
Tippecanoe Valley 51, Bremen 16
Tri 60, Union Co. 6
Tri-West 21, Southmont 7
Triton 35, Winamac 6
Triton Central 40, Speedway 7
Twin Lakes 24, Northwestern 19
Valparaiso 47, Lake Central 7
W. Noble 48, Prairie Heights 6
Wabash 35, Whitko 0
Warsaw 24, Northridge 10
Western Boone 27, Lebanon 21
Westfield 28, Franklin Central 19
Wheeler 27, Griffith 6
Whiteland 28, Greenwood 24
Winchester 49, Union City 7
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..