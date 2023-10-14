Friday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Adams Central 45, Woodlan 6

Alexandria 20, Madison-Grant 14

Angola 14, Eastside 3

Avon 14, Noblesville 7

Batesville 55, Connersville 14

Bedford N. Lawrence 28, Columbus East 21

Beech Grove 28, Franklin Co. 27

Bloomington North 42, Southport 14

Bluffton 32, Lakeland 14

Boone Grove 45, Hammond Noll 0

Brownsburg 21, Hamilton Southeastern 14

Brownstown 48, Scottsburg 21

Carroll (Flora) 24, Sheridan 0

Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 51, Ft. Wayne North 14

Cass 38, Southwood 14

Castle 24, Evansville Memorial 21

Center Grove 45, Indpls Cathedral 38

Centerville 49, Knightstown 3

Charlestown 52, Eastern (Pekin) 14

Christel House Manual 68, Indpls Irvington 0

Christian Brothers, Mo. 47, Warren Central 3

Columbus North 22, South Vigo 20

Concord 46, Plymouth 6

Covenant Christian 38, Indpls Ritter 13

Crawfordsville 44, Frankfort 12

Crown Point 38, Michigan City 0

Danville 23, N. Montgomery 20

Decatur Central 36, Franklin 0

E. Central 41, Indpls Roncalli 7

E. Noble 70, Bellmont 7

Eastern (Greene) 43, N. Central (Farmersburg) 6

Edgewood 46, Brown Co. 6

Evansville Bosse 48, Evansville Harrison 13

Evansville North 72, Evansville Central 0

Evansville Reitz 14, Evansville Mater Dei 10

Fairfield 33, Churubusco 0

Fishers 34, Zionsville 14

Floyd Central 47, New Albany 0

Frankton 47, Blackford 6

Fremont 34, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 0

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, Ft. Wayne Concordia 16

Ft. Wayne Northrop 35, Ft. Wayne South 17

Ft. Wayne Snider 37, Ft. Wayne Wayne 0

Garrett 22, Central Noble 7

Gibson Southern 35, Boonville 8

Glenn 53, S. Bend Washington 20

Greencastle 17, N. Putnam 9

Greenfield 44, New Castle 20

Hagerstown 27, Northeastern 20

Hamilton Hts. 26, W. Lafayette 23

Heritage 28, Jay Co. 6

Heritage Hills 50, Washington 7

Homestead 10, Ft. Wayne Luers 7

Indian Creek 22, Northview 21

Indpls Ben Davis 50, Indpls N. Central 3

Indpls Chatard 34, Cin. Elder, Ohio 7

Indpls Park Tudor 65, Edinburgh 6

Indy Brebeuf 48, North Vigo 27

Jasper 13, Vincennes 0

Jennings Co. 28, Jeffersonville 27, 2OT

Knox 50, Caston 0

LaVille 52, Culver 0

Lafayette Catholic 26, Western 7

Lafayette Jeff 34, Kokomo 21

Lapel 36, Eastern Hancock 31

Lawrence Central 21, Carmel 17

Lawrence North 21, Indpls Pike 6

Lawrenceburg 42, S. Dearborn 21

Logansport 34, Anderson 27

Martinsville 13, Plainfield 6

Mishawaka 41, Wawasee 22

Mishawaka Marian 16, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 10

Mississinewa 42, Eastbrook 6

Monroe Central 22, Shenandoah 6

Monrovia 44, Indpls Scecina 0

Mooresville 24, Indpls Perry Meridian 14

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 35, Yorktown 21

Mt. Vernon (Posey) 38, Princeton 0

Muncie Central 41, Indpls Tech 12

N. Decatur 47, Switzerland Co. 0

N. Judson 33, Pioneer 12

N. Posey 70, Pike Central 0

N. Vermillion 26, Seeger 0

N. White 20, W. Central 18

New Haven 47, Huntington North 12

New Palestine 38, Delta 7

NorthWood 22, Goshen 0

Northfield 18, N. Miami 8

Norwell 28, Columbia City 22

Oak Hill 63, Elwood 0

Owen Valley 53, Cloverdale 14

Paoli 37, N. Knox 30

Pendleton Hts. 28, Shelbyville 6

Penn 42, S. Bend Adams 0

Peru 52, Manchester 6

Providence 35, N. Harrison 0

Riverton Parke 20, Covington 6

Rochester 36, Maconaquah 14

Rushville 52, Greensburg 13

S. Adams 48, Southern Wells 3

S. Bend Riley 24, Jimtown 12

S. Decatur 38, Day. Christian, Ohio 15

S. Putnam 20, Cascade 17

S. Vermillion 48, Attica 0

Silver Creek 46, Corydon 9

Southridge 49, Forest Park 17

Spring Valley 50, N. Daviess 14

Sullivan 48, W. Vigo 0

Tecumseh 41, OPH, Ill. 6

Tell City 55, S. Spencer 15

Tippecanoe Valley 51, Bremen 16

Tri 60, Union Co. 6

Tri-West 21, Southmont 7

Triton 35, Winamac 6

Triton Central 40, Speedway 7

Twin Lakes 24, Northwestern 19

Valparaiso 47, Lake Central 7

W. Noble 48, Prairie Heights 6

Wabash 35, Whitko 0

Warsaw 24, Northridge 10

Western Boone 27, Lebanon 21

Westfield 28, Franklin Central 19

Wheeler 27, Griffith 6

Whiteland 28, Greenwood 24

Winchester 49, Union City 7

